Taoiseach discusses ‘priorities’ for the capital with new Lord Mayor of Dublin
TAOISEACH Simon Harris has welcomed the new Lord Mayor of Dublin, councillor Emma Blain.

The Fine Gael councillor became the 357th Lord Mayor of the capital after being elected to the position last month.

This week she met with Mr Harris in Government Buildings to discuss “a wide range of issues relating to her new role”, which included the need for affordable housing in the city and plans to rejuvenate the city centre.

Taoiseach Simon Harris met with the new Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Emma Blain at Government Buildings

“Discussions at the meeting were focused on key priorities for Dublin including the Dublin City Taskforce Report, which made a number of recommendations to rejuvenate the capital’s city centre and make it a more attractive and safer place, to live, work and visit,” the Taoiseach’s office said in a statement.

"An interdepartmental group has been convened by the Department of the Taoiseach to examine the Dublin City Taskforce’s recommendations and to prepare a high-level roadmap for delivery setting out how the recommendations are to be taken forward," they added.

Councillor Emma Blains is the 357th Lord Mayor of Dublin

The Taoiseach and Lord Mayor also discussed the need for investment in social and affordable housing in the Dublin area.

"Today’s meeting afforded an opportunity to officially welcome the Lord Mayor into the new role and we had a constructive engagement on some of her key priority areas for Dublin,” Mr Harris said.

“The Dublin City Taskforce Report, which I launched back in October, is a critical report and one which requires dedicated resources to ensure its recommendations are delivered in an efficient fashion," he added.

"I look forward to further engagement with the Lord Mayor in this regard.”

Ms Blain succeeds former councillor James Geoghegan, who was elected a TD for Dublin Bay South in the general election.

