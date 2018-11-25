Taoiseach laments Britain’s exit from EU as leaders accept withdrawal deal
News

Taoiseach laments Britain’s exit from EU as leaders accept withdrawal deal

Leo Varadkar (Image: RollingNews.ie)

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he would prefer Britain to stay in the EU but respects their decision to leave.

The Taoiseach was speaking ahead of the EU’s acceptance of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement.

The leaders of the 27 EU countries took less than an hour to finalise their acceptance of the deal at a special meeting in Brussels this morning.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Varadkar said: “The best outcome for Ireland and for Europe and Britain would be for the UK to stay in the EU and stay in the single market and the customs union, but we respect their decision not to do that.

“We have an agreement that allows for an orderly withdrawal.”

Advertisement

Challenge

The EU released a statement this morning confirming it had endorsed the withdrawal agreement and approved the political declaration on its the future relationship with the UK.

Despite the EU’s acceptance of the agreement, Mrs May faces a challenge to have her deal accepted by UK Parliament, with many MPs opposed to it.

Arlene Foster, whose DUP party props up May’s Conservatives, told Andrew Marr the deal ‘goes against everything’ the Prime Minister has promised.

“We’re disappointed with the way this has progressed,” she told the BBC political commentator.

“She (Theresa May) is a unionist, but this deal goes against everything she has said about all of that.”

“We should use the time now to look for a third way,” she added.

Advertisement

Mrs Foster also said that if the deal was accepted by parliament, the DUP would review its confidence & supply agreement with the Tories.

See More: Brexit, Leo Varadkar, Theresa May

Related

Controversial Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons pub chain plotting further Irish expansion
News 5 days ago

Controversial Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons pub chain plotting further Irish expansion

By: Jack Beresford

"F*** you, Cameron you posh t***" - Danny Dyer unleashes most explosive Brexit rant yet
News 5 days ago

"F*** you, Cameron you posh t***" - Danny Dyer unleashes most explosive Brexit rant yet

By: Jack Beresford

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns in huge blow to Theresa May over EU withdrawal deal
News 1 week ago

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns in huge blow to Theresa May over EU withdrawal deal

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Peaky Blinders helping Arsenal’s Spanish manager learn English
Entertainment 19 minutes ago

Peaky Blinders helping Arsenal’s Spanish manager learn English

By: Gerard Donaghy

The weather this weekend is set to be chilly enough
News 17 hours ago

The weather this weekend is set to be chilly enough

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí investigate serious road collision
News 1 day ago

Gardaí investigate serious road collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Feargal McCrory issues rallying cry ahead of Irish Super Featherweight title showdown
Sport 1 day ago

Feargal McCrory issues rallying cry ahead of Irish Super Featherweight title showdown

By: Stephen Mahon

Study shows 9 in 10 women murdered in Ireland were killed by a man known to them
News 1 day ago

Study shows 9 in 10 women murdered in Ireland were killed by a man known to them

By: Jack Beresford