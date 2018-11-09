Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Brexit deal is possible 'in next couple of weeks' as DUP accuse Theresa May of 'total betrayal'
News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Brexit deal is possible 'in next couple of weeks' as DUP accuse Theresa May of 'total betrayal'

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has claimed that a deal between Britain and the EU on Brexit could be possible within a fortnight.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council summit in the Isle of Man today, Mr Varadkar said he was hopeful the UK could strike a deal with Brussels before the end of the year despite continuing concerns over the future of the Irish border.

However, the Irish PM stressed that a lot could still go wrong and any agreement would have to be ratified by both Britain and the European Union.

"We are at a sensitive point in the negotiations. A successful outcome is not guaranteed but I think it is possible in the next couple of weeks," Mr Varadkar said.

"Probably with that in mind the less said the better."

Advertisement

With less than five months to go until Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29, both sides remain at odds over how to avoid a hard border in Ireland and are yet to agree a backup plan for the Irish border should a no-deal Brexit occur.

The DUP have accused PM Theresa May of 'betrayal' over her plans for the Irish border post-Brexit (Image: Getty)

And in a further blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, the DUP - who she relies upon to prop up her minority government - today accused her of "total betrayal" over her plans for the Irish border.

The DUP believes Mrs May is prepared to give into Brussels' demands and agree a 'backstop', which would see Northern Ireland treated differently from the rest of the UK after Brexit and effectively create a new border in the Irish Sea.

"When it comes to Northern Ireland it’s very important to listen to, and have regard for, what the DUP has to say - but there are other political parties as well,” Mr Varadkar added.

"The most important thing for me is the objective - and that is to give everyone in Northern Ireland and Ireland assurance that a hard border will not develop between north and south no matter what else may happen in the years ahead."

Advertisement

Despite the continuing uncertainty, Theresa May is reportedly hopeful of finally reaching an agreement with the EU over the next few days ahead of a crunch Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

See More: Brexit, EU, European Union, Irish Border, Leo Varadkar, Northern Ireland, Taoiseach, Theresa May

Related

Guinness shortage for Britain in event of no-deal Brexit, warns Lib Dem leader
News 1 week ago

Guinness shortage for Britain in event of no-deal Brexit, warns Lib Dem leader

By: Gerard Donaghy

Post-Brexit rush for Irish passports not slowing down with 2018 set to be busiest year for applications ever
News 1 week ago

Post-Brexit rush for Irish passports not slowing down with 2018 set to be busiest year for applications ever

By: Aidan Lonergan

UK Government to unveil special commemorative 50p coin to 'celebrate Brexit'
News 1 week ago

UK Government to unveil special commemorative 50p coin to 'celebrate Brexit'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

'There were security guards everywhere' - Irish model's story of growing up in a direct provision centre
Life & Style 1 hour ago

'There were security guards everywhere' - Irish model's story of growing up in a direct provision centre

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers
News 1 hour ago

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers

By: Rebecca Keane

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí
News 8 hours ago

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí

By: Rebecca Keane

Depth of panel pleases Schmidt ahead of Pumas showdown
Sport 1 day ago

Depth of panel pleases Schmidt ahead of Pumas showdown

By: Stephen Mahon

The best Irish cocktail of 2018 has been revealed
News 1 day ago

The best Irish cocktail of 2018 has been revealed

By: Jack Beresford