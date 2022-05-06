Teenager in Offaly dies following tractor crash

A TEENAGER has died after the tractor he was driving crashed in Co Offaly last night.

Gardaí responded to the incident at Clonmore, near Rhode shortly after 11pm.

The teen was fatally injured when the tractor left the road, entering a deep drain at Black Castle Bog.

His body has been removed to Tullamore Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

The road is closed at the scene to allow for a forensic investigation.

Gardaí have appealed to witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward, and contact Tullamore Garda Station at 0579327600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.