The union people

Liam Conlon delves into the Irish roots of British trades union leaders

Mick Lynch, the RMT leader has received plaudits from across the political spectrum. People may disagree with his politics, and his tactics, but almost everyone is impressed by his sincerity, his mastery of the facts, and his honesty.

Lynch is the son of Irish immigrants to London, and that’s not that rare. So I decided to ask trade union leaders of Irish heritage in Britain about their upbringing

Frances O’Grady

General Secretary, Trades Union Congress (TUC)

County connections: Dublin, Cork

On Irish heritage:

My mother was from Dublin, and my father’s family from Cork. They met in a Dublin dancehall and moved to England to find work – Dad in a car factory, Mum doing shop work. My grandfather was a life-long trade unionist, and often said the Irish came to England to teach them how to organise.

There’s a strong bond between the Irish community and the trades union movement, but I think every wave of migrant workers from anywhere in the world eventually generates leaders for the whole movement. Seeking a better life in a new country requires courage, determination, resilience, organisational skills, and self-education – all essential qualities for trade unionism.

Sharon Graham

General Secretary, Unite the Union

County connections: Limerick, Clare and Kerry

On Irish heritage:

My mum is one of seven children from Abbeyfeale in Limerick – it was a big part of my life as a child and still is today. When I go now with my 13-year-old son, he always laughs that we can’t go anywhere without bumping into a cousin.

My Irish heritage has informed my trade unionism. I was brought up around very strong Irish women, including my grandmother, who would tell me so many stories that made me feel impatient to change things. She taught me to be an agitator, and not to accept what we are told to accept by the rich and powerful. From both my Irish and Geordie backgrounds, I was taught a sense of right and wrong, and of defending others, from an early age

Paul Fleming

General Secretary, Equity UK

County connections: Waterford

On Irish heritage:

My father’s family are from Bunhamon in Waterford, and while my grandad left to find work in his late teens, like my dad I spent many summers growing up back in Ireland. Irish heritage is a huge part of my personal identity and trade unionism. At the heart of that too is my Catholic faith, including its teachings on social justice that workers denied their right wage is a sin. And being a conscious member of an Irish diaspora that has suffered such overwhelming historic prejudice is a direct appeal to stand with other minority groups.

Christina McAnea

General Secretary, Unison

County connections: Antrim and Tyrone

On Irish heritage:

The McAnea’s of Castlederg is our lot. My father was the youngest of 17 children (which included 3 sets of twins) but only 10 survived to adulthood. Life was hard, and my grandfather brought them to Glasgow. He came to work in the shipyards. They lived in overcrowded housing in an area of Glasgow called Garngad, or “Little Ireland”. My trade unionism was above all influenced by my parents’ socialist views that there is a better way to live, but my Irish heritage taught me of the injustices of inequality and discrimination which they had faced as Irish Catholics in the west of Scotland

Dr. Jo Grady

General Secretary, University & College Union

County connections: Mayo, Kerry and Tipperary

On Irish heritage:

Three of my grandparents are from Ireland including from Attymass in Mayo, and Ballinahinch in Tipperary. They settled in West Yorkshire, home to an Irish community today. There’s a lot of shared experiences and values across the working-class and Irish communities in West Yorkshire. Both have influenced my trade unionism including the belief that you achieve things collectively, that you stand with each other, and look after each other. It’s something we should be conscious of now as much as ever before.

Niamh Sweeney

Deputy General Secretary, National Education Union

County connections: Dublin

On Irish heritage:

Both my parents and all my grandparents are proud Dubs – from Balbriggan and Ringsend in particular. My parents emigrated in the late 1950s. Mum in particular told us how when she first came she didn’t feel welcome, seeing the “No Dogs, No Blacks, No Irish” signs. My mum is a strong, proud Irish woman and she’s had a huge impact on my life and trade unionism. I learnt from her that being a trade unionist, being politically active, anti-racist and working hard to improve the situation of others – they are the best of Irish values too.

Warren Kenny

London Regional Secretary, GMB

County connections: Galway

On Irish heritage:

My grandfather was from Ballygar in Galway. He came to England to with the intention of joining his older brothers in Manchester, but because of a mix-up with the trains, ended up in London. He had no money and slept rough for a week until by chance an Irishman from the next town along at home came across him. He found him work as a labourer and sorted him digs on the same road Michael Collins was living on. He loved the Irish dance halls and met my grandmother in one. My Irish heritage taught me the evils of discrimination, the struggle for change, and the power of trade unionism.