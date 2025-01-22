Trump begins his Presidency
News

Trump begins his Presidency

The inauguration — photo by Peter Kelly
The Irish Post's PETER KELLY reports from Washington

In global news, Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration and its aftermath is the only show in town.  And the world was watching.

Washington DC on Inauguration Day means being surrounded by tens of thousands of Trump supporters and MAGA ('Make America Great Again') merchandise.  The former and future US President, nicknamed '45', now progresses to '47'.

America's capital holds a special place in the destinies of the Irish.  From here, lawmakers and US Presidents have prioritised the wellbeing of Emerald Isle, often the land of their forebears.  Whether supporting our peace process, economic stability or simply visas for Ireland's students or working holidaymakers, Washington is a long-time ally.

Like or loathe him, Donald Trump for all his endless controversies is well disposed towards Ireland.  His golf courses in SW Ireland and SW Scotland align with his late Scottish mother's Celtic identity.  Mary Anne McLeod-Trump married Fred Trumpsoon after emigrating on a Glasgow emigrant ship to the US.  McLeod was a Scots-Gaelic speaker from the Outer Hebrides.  One section of the North will be quietly delighted with that detail.  Trump being the first US President eligible for a British passport will enthuse unionist-leaning observers.

The minus 14 celsius temperatures moved the inauguration rally indoors to an ice hockey arena.  The 20,000-strong sea of ubiquitous MAGA-hatted supporters supercharged the atmosphere as Trump arrived in rock star style and ascended the platform to raucous roars.

Once there, it was a familiar script.  Cue Trump-style bombastic grievances and mocking of the departing Democrats.  Disparaging videos and backup speakers underlined his message that he would fix all the American carnage.  Standing next to the stage, I spotted incoming Cabinet members from Robert Kennedy to Marco Rubio.  Was that Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos over there?  And here comes Twitter/Tesla's Elon Musk with his toddler son, 'Little X' on stage to endorse Trump's message standing beside his new boss.

If anything, witnessing the revolutionary adaptation of politics to raw entertainment is extraordinary.  Populism in its most simplistic form was on display.  The Golden Age of America, we were told, is now upon us.  Extravagant promises and pledges were made with Trump being the declared sole (and soul) saviour of American democracy and national restoration.  The crowd ate it up.

For this pledge of allegiance, we were treated to musical dessert of The Village People.  Choreographed rushing the stage, they pumped out their trademark 'YMCA' hit with Donald Trump standing awkwardly in the middle throughout the performance.  His arms were draped beside him as the crowd joined in as the event ended.

See More: Politics, USA

Related

Countdown to the White House
News 2 months ago

Countdown to the White House

By: Dan Mulhall

Walking the Irish path — Manchester's Irish Language Arts Festival returns
News 2 months ago

Walking the Irish path — Manchester's Irish Language Arts Festival returns

By: Mark Gourlay

Ireland’s new government under Simon Harris
News 9 months ago

Ireland’s new government under Simon Harris

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man airlifted to hospital after serious assault at house in Donegal
News 1 day ago

Man airlifted to hospital after serious assault at house in Donegal

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach pledges to 'cooperate' with newly inaugurated President Trump
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach pledges to 'cooperate' with newly inaugurated President Trump

By: Fiona Audley

Public urged to 'keep away' after dead whale washes up on Waterford coast
News 1 day ago

Public urged to 'keep away' after dead whale washes up on Waterford coast

By: Fiona Audley

Man attacked with hammer as burglars raided his home
News 1 day ago

Man attacked with hammer as burglars raided his home

By: Fiona Audley

Pensioner dies in hospital following collision where car struck two pedestrians
News 1 day ago

Pensioner dies in hospital following collision where car struck two pedestrians

By: Fiona Audley

Capturing the hidden history of emigration
News 1 day ago

Capturing the hidden history of emigration

By: Irish Post