Trump begins his Presidency

The Irish Post's PETER KELLY reports from Washington

In global news, Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration and its aftermath is the only show in town. And the world was watching.

Washington DC on Inauguration Day means being surrounded by tens of thousands of Trump supporters and MAGA ('Make America Great Again') merchandise. The former and future US President, nicknamed '45', now progresses to '47'.

America's capital holds a special place in the destinies of the Irish. From here, lawmakers and US Presidents have prioritised the wellbeing of Emerald Isle, often the land of their forebears. Whether supporting our peace process, economic stability or simply visas for Ireland's students or working holidaymakers, Washington is a long-time ally.

Like or loathe him, Donald Trump for all his endless controversies is well disposed towards Ireland. His golf courses in SW Ireland and SW Scotland align with his late Scottish mother's Celtic identity. Mary Anne McLeod-Trump married Fred Trumpsoon after emigrating on a Glasgow emigrant ship to the US. McLeod was a Scots-Gaelic speaker from the Outer Hebrides. One section of the North will be quietly delighted with that detail. Trump being the first US President eligible for a British passport will enthuse unionist-leaning observers.

The minus 14 celsius temperatures moved the inauguration rally indoors to an ice hockey arena. The 20,000-strong sea of ubiquitous MAGA-hatted supporters supercharged the atmosphere as Trump arrived in rock star style and ascended the platform to raucous roars.

Once there, it was a familiar script. Cue Trump-style bombastic grievances and mocking of the departing Democrats. Disparaging videos and backup speakers underlined his message that he would fix all the American carnage. Standing next to the stage, I spotted incoming Cabinet members from Robert Kennedy to Marco Rubio. Was that Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos over there? And here comes Twitter/Tesla's Elon Musk with his toddler son, 'Little X' on stage to endorse Trump's message standing beside his new boss.

If anything, witnessing the revolutionary adaptation of politics to raw entertainment is extraordinary. Populism in its most simplistic form was on display. The Golden Age of America, we were told, is now upon us. Extravagant promises and pledges were made with Trump being the declared sole (and soul) saviour of American democracy and national restoration. The crowd ate it up.