Government will spend €190k to get more women into Irish politics

THE Irish government has confirmed a funding allocation of €190k to help get more women into politics.

Local Government Minister James Browne confirmed the grant this morning claiming there is “plenty work” to be done to make local politics more gender balanced.

The funds will go to the Women for Election organisation, which supports women to enter into politics.

“While record numbers of female candidates contested the 2024 local elections, there is still plenty of work to be done towards our goal of making our council chambers fully reflective of the communities they serve.” Minister Browne said.

“Groups like Women for Election are essential to making that goal a reality,” he added.

“They provide the focused, needs-based training that is essential to the success of candidates.”

Women for Election is a national, not-for-profit, non-partisan organisation, which works to help achieve full representation of women “in all their diversity” in Irish politics, Minister Browne’s department explained today.

“The organisation’s work focuses on equipping and supporting women to enter and succeed in political life, as well as raising awareness to reduce the systemic barriers faced by women in the political sphere," they added.

The organisation supports potential female electoral candidates through training, capacity building events and mentoring.

Today’s funding announcement is part of an ongoing programme of initiatives by Ireland’s Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage which is aimed at increasing the representation of women and people of diversity in local government.

Local Government Minister of State John Cummins hopes the funding will “continue to assist Women for Election to affect real change”.

“While we can see the positive impact of our efforts in the 2024 local elections, now is not the time to become complacent," he said.

“It is my hope that in 2025 we can capitalise on the great work already done and, in advance of the next local elections, continue to work to achieve truly equitable representation for all at local level.”