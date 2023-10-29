'The world will miss you': Tributes paid to Matthew Perry after Friends star dies aged 54

TRIBUTES have been paid to actor Matthew Perry after the Friends star passed away at the age of 54.

Media reports in the US say Perry was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The reports add that no foul play is suspected.

Among those paying tribute to Perry were Canadian Prime Minister and childhood friend Justin Trudeau, who said the actor had bought joy to people around the world.

Meanwhile, Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler said she felt 'blessed' to have worked with Perry.

Career

Perry was born in Massachusetts in 1969 but grew up in his mother's native Canada after his parents separated when he was a baby.

He appeared regularly on TV in the early part of his career, including main roles in the sitcoms Second Chance / Boys Will Be Boys (1987), Sydney (1990) and Home Free (1993).

However, he became a household name around the world after landing the part of the sarcastic but endearing Chandler Bing on Friends, which ran for 236 episodes from 1994 to 2004.

On the back of the sitcom's success, Perry appeared in films alongside some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

He starred opposite Salma Hayek in the 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In and appeared with Zac Efron in the 2009 comedy drama 17 Again.

Meanwhile, he and Bruce Willis led the cast of the 2000 comedy The Whole Nine Yards and its 2004 sequel.

Later sitcoms Mr Sunshine (2011), co-starring future Oscar winner Allison Janney, and Go On (2012) failed to replicate the success of Friends, each being cancelled after one season.

However, a 2015 reboot of The Odd Couple, in which Perry played the Oscar Madison role made famous by Walter Matthau, ran for three seasons.

During his time on Friends, Perry developed an addiction to painkillers and subsequently alcohol after a 1997 skiing accident, later being admitted to rehab in 2001.

However, he went on to establish a rehab centre named Perry House, with his work helping others with addiction earning him a Champion of Recovery Award from the White House.

'A true gift'

On Twitter, Canadian PM Trudeau spoke fondly of his former schoolmate at Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.

"Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening," wrote Trudeau.

"I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them.

"Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

Warner Bros, who produced Friends, posted on Twitter: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all.

"Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

NBC, the network which aired the show in the US, added: "We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry.

"He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit.

"His legacy will live on through countless generations."

'Heartbroken'

Some of Perry's co-stars on the hit sitcom paid tribute to the star, including Wheeler, who played his occasional love interest, Janice Goralnik.

"What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry," she posted on Instagram.

"The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.

"I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Paget Brewster, who played another of Chandler's love interests throughout season 4 of Friends, wrote on twitter: "I'm so very sad to hear about Matthew Perry.

"He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after.

"Please read his book. It was his legacy to help.

"He won't rest in peace though. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Morgan Fairchild, who had a recurring role as Chandler's mother, Nora, described Perry as a 'brilliant' actor.

"I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son', Matthew Perry," she posted on Twitter.

"The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.

"Im sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest."