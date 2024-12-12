Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service
News

Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service

THERAPY dogs received a special blessing at a Christmas carol service held in Dublin this week.

The therapy dogs were blessed by Archbishop Michael Jackinson

Canines of all shapes and sizes were in attendance for the annual Christchurch Carol Service & Pet Blessing at Christ Church Cathedral.

The event, held in aid of Peata and the Peter McVerry Trust, honours the year-round work of therapy dogs in the city.

The cathedral’s Girls’ Choir provided the carols on the day, while a blessing of the dogs was made by Archbishop Michael Jackinson in “thanksgiving for the gifts animals bring to their owners and those who benefit from Peata Therapy Dogs’ services”.

The blessings honoured the year-round work of the therapy dogs in Dublin

Some of the people who benefit from visits by Peata volunteers were also in attendance at the service.

Non-therapy dogs were also invited to attend the event, which raised funds for Peata - a voluntary organisation providing pet therapy services to care homes and institutions across the city.

Canines of all shapes and sizes enjoyed the service

Through its visiting scheme, volunteers and their dogs pay weekly visits to care homes in the capital.

The organisation, which takes its name from the Irish word for ‘pet’, has been in operation since 1996.

See More: Dublin, Peata, Therapy Dogs

Related

Stardust survivor says arts space opening at site of tragedy is ‘bittersweet moment’
News 2 days ago

Stardust survivor says arts space opening at site of tragedy is ‘bittersweet moment’

By: Fiona Audley

Woman arrested over alleged data breach at Irish utility company
News 6 days ago

Woman arrested over alleged data breach at Irish utility company

By: Fiona Audley

NYPD patrol car spreads festive cheer in the streets of Dublin
Culture 1 week ago

NYPD patrol car spreads festive cheer in the streets of Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ireland's legal revolution: how recent court rulings and policy changes are reshaping law firms
News 1 day ago

Ireland's legal revolution: how recent court rulings and policy changes are reshaping law firms

By: Irish Post

Guinness in short supply at British pubs due to 'exceptional demand' for the black stuff
News 1 day ago

Guinness in short supply at British pubs due to 'exceptional demand' for the black stuff

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin Airport prepares for lower numbers over Christmas due to passenger cap
Travel 1 day ago

Dublin Airport prepares for lower numbers over Christmas due to passenger cap

By: Fiona Audley

An unforgettable adventure in dazzling Dubai
Travel 1 day ago

An unforgettable adventure in dazzling Dubai

By: Fiona Audley

Winter Solstice will be livestreamed from ancient Irish landmark
News 1 day ago

Winter Solstice will be livestreamed from ancient Irish landmark

By: Fiona Audley

'Heinous’ child predator who abused 47 victims jailed for 27 years
News 1 day ago

'Heinous’ child predator who abused 47 victims jailed for 27 years

By: Fiona Audley