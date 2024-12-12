Therapy dogs blessed at Christmas carol service

THERAPY dogs received a special blessing at a Christmas carol service held in Dublin this week.

Canines of all shapes and sizes were in attendance for the annual Christchurch Carol Service & Pet Blessing at Christ Church Cathedral.

The event, held in aid of Peata and the Peter McVerry Trust, honours the year-round work of therapy dogs in the city.

The cathedral’s Girls’ Choir provided the carols on the day, while a blessing of the dogs was made by Archbishop Michael Jackinson in “thanksgiving for the gifts animals bring to their owners and those who benefit from Peata Therapy Dogs’ services”.

Some of the people who benefit from visits by Peata volunteers were also in attendance at the service.

Non-therapy dogs were also invited to attend the event, which raised funds for Peata - a voluntary organisation providing pet therapy services to care homes and institutions across the city.

Through its visiting scheme, volunteers and their dogs pay weekly visits to care homes in the capital.

The organisation, which takes its name from the Irish word for ‘pet’, has been in operation since 1996.