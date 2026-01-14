Renewed appeal for information on man who went missing from Co. Limerick a year ago

GARDAÍ have issued an appeal for information on a man who went missing from Co. Limerick a year ago.

Luke Price was 27 years old when he was reported missing on this day last year.

Gardaí are now hoping that a renewed appeal on the anniversary of Mr Price's disappearance will lead to new information about the case.

Mr Price was reported missing from his home in Mountkennet, Limerick city on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Gardaí say he was seen at around 9pm on that date.

Mr Price is described as being approximately 6ft in height with a slim build, auburn hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots.

"Gardaí and Luke's family are concerned for his wellbeing," read a statement from gardaí.

"There have been a number of reported sightings by members of the public across different locations, however none of these have been confirmed to be Luke."

Anyone with information on Mr Price's whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.