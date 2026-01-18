Woman dies following Co. Limerick house fire
News

Woman dies following Co. Limerick house fire

A WOMAN in her 60s has died following a house fire in Co. Limerick.

The incident occurred at a property in the Singland area of Limerick City on Saturday evening.

Gardaí say a post mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday evening, January 17, 2026 in Singland, Limerick City," read a garda statement.

"Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a residence in Chesterfield Downs at approximately 5.30pm.

"A female, aged in her 60s, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

"Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination.

"The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation."

