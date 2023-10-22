Thousands take to streets across Ireland in second weekend of demonstrations in support of Palestine

DEMONSTRATIONS have taken place across Ireland for a second weekend in a row in support of Palestine.

In Dublin, thousands took part in a rally from the Garden of Remembrance to Merrion Square on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Belfast, protestors marched from City Hall to the BBC's offices on Ormeau Avenue, where they reportedly chanted: "BBC, shame on you."

Similar events were held in counties Tyrone, Kerry, Cork and Cavan, while in Britain, demonstrations took place in London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Salford in Manchester.

Today tens of thousands of people will take to the streets in towns and cities across Ireland in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Israel had imposed a blockade on Gaza following Hamas' attacks on Israel two weeks ago.

However, Reuters reports that 20 aid trucks were able to pass through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt on Saturday.

A further convoy of 19 trucks passed through on Sunday, bound for the Gaza Strip.

'Greatest message'

In Dublin, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy told those gathered that the Irish people will continue to stand with the people of Palestine.

"It doesn't really matter what anybody on this stage says today, because the greatest message that could be delivered is from you, the tens of thousands of people who came to this city in the greatest show of international solidarity that Ireland has seen in many years," he said.

"It is a message that says the Irish people have stood with Palestine before.

"It is a message that says the Irish people stand with Palestine today.

"And it is a message that says the Irish people will stand with Palestine always."

Zoe Lawlor, chair of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), said more needed to be done than showing solidarity as she described Israel's actions as criminal.

"Make no mistake, we are witnessing genocidal atrocities by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza," she told those gathered in Dublin.

"This is an emergency situation. Palestinian lives depend on action. There must be serious sanctions for these crimes.

"We are not just here to show solidarity, that is not enough.

"We have to do the work. From here and from Palestine, the calls are for us to pressure our government and demand they act."

Her words were echoed by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who said the Irish Government making 'very mild, hinted criticisms of Israel is simply not good enough'.

Embassy welcomes support

A rally in support of Israel organised by the Ireland israel Alliance group was held in Dublin last Sunday, in which more than 500 people marched from Dáil Éireann to the Israeli Embassy on Shelbourne Road.

The embassy said it welcomed support it had received as it called for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support that we've received via social media, calls, letters, and vigils," they posted.

#StopHamas

Israel said on Sunday that 212 people are currently being held hostage, while the Palestine Ministry of Health said more than 4,650 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes.

According to the IPSC, further demonstrations in support of Palestine are planned for this week in Ballincollig, Co. Cork on Monday, Newry, Co. Armagh on Tuesday and Castlebar, Co. Mayo on Wednesday.