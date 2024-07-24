Threatening graffiti appears near Belfast homeless charity that was damaged in arson attack

THREATENING graffiti has appeared on a wall close to a homeless charity in Belfast that was damaged in an arson attack earlier this week.

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the fire at the Welcome Organisation, which is based in the west of the city.

The graffiti that appeared following the attack, which threatened workers carrying out repairs at the site, has been condemned.

Fire

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a Volkswagen Golf was reversed into the shutters of the Welcome Organisation on Townsend Street and set alight.

Significant damage was caused to the inside and outside of the building.

Today, the PSNI arrested a man in his 40s in the west Belfast area on suspicion of arson and related offences.

Police are also investigating graffiti that appeared in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Milford Close area, around 600 from the charity.

The graffiti read: "Any work-men repairing Welcome Centre will be shot!"

'Senseless act of violence'

This afternoon, DUP leader Gavin Robinson condemned the attack and subsequent graffiti.

"This is an outrageous and mindless attack on a facility which provides help to the homeless," he said.

"I have visited this centre in the past and can testify to the invaluable work they do for our city and those who, through varied circumstances, find themselves without shelter.

"This threat should be lifted immediately and the centre should be supported in being able to reopen their doors."

Recently-appointed Lord Mayor of Belfast, Micky Murray, also condemned the 'senseless' attack on the centre.

"The Welcome Organisation play an essential role in homeless services in the city," said the Alliance councillor.

"This is a senseless act of violence and arson on a service that is essential in supporting those who are most vulnerable in our city."

In a statement following the fire, the Welcome Organisation thanked those who had reached out to offer support.

"This attack is a reflection of the social exclusion faced by service users on a daily basis," added the statement.

"It is important to remember homelessness can happen to anyone."