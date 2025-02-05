Three arrests made after gardaí seize drugs valued at €14m

THREE men have been arrested after gardaí seized drugs with an estimated total value of more than €14m.

Approximately 182kg of cocaine and 4kg of cannabis herb were seized during searches in Mountmellick, Co. Laois and a number of other locations on Tuesday.

In a follow-up search in west Dublin, approximately 17kg of cocaine was seized along with €25,000 in cash.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) said the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) had 'taken down the main supply network for cocaine and crack cocaine into West Dublin'.

"This operation targeting the sourcing, preparation and distribution of substantial quantities of these illicit drugs, stopped them from entering our communities and is another significant blow to an Organised Criminal Group," he added.

During the course of the operation, eight vehicles and drugs paraphernalia were also seized.

The drugs seized will now be subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The three men arrested yesterday remain in custody under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at garda stations in the Eastern Region.

Investigations are ongoing.