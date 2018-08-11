Three stabbed following pub brawl
The fight broke out in the early hours of August 11.

Three men were stabbed in a pub brawl outside a pub in County Antrim.

The fight left two people in their 30s and one in his 60s hospitalised.

A 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Mark McKinty, Mid and East Antrim Borough councillor said the incident had shocked the local community.

"First and foremost, I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the three injured parties, all of whom I know well," he said.

"Sincere thanks must go to the PSNI who were on the scene very quickly, possibly preventing further injury or a fatality. I would encourage anyone with any information to speak to the police and assist with their investigation," he added.

