Three teenagers hospitalised following Halloween attack in Kildare

THREE teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment after an attack on the streets of Co. Kildare on Halloween night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault which took place in Naas at around 10.45pm on October 31.

“This incident occurred at approximately 10.45pm in the Basin Street/Harbour View area and involved a number of individuals,” gardaí have confirmed.

“Three male juveniles, aged in their teens, were taken to Naas General Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening,” they added.

A teenage boy was arrested on November 1 in connection with the incident.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Co. Kildare,” the police force confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí in Naas are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the Basin Street / Harbour View area between 10pm and 11pm on October 31 and has camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.