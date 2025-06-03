Man hospitalised after baseball bat attack in his home

A MAN is receiving treatment in hospital after being attacked with a baseball hat in his home in Maghera, Co. Down.

Police are investigating the incident, which saw a man enter the victim’s home in the early hours of yesterday morning armed with a baseball bat.

“Shortly after 1am, it was reported that a man entered a house in the Crew Road area and used a baseball bat to assault a male occupant, striking him around the head,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Robinson said.

“He then proceeded to assault the man with his fists, again striking him around the head,” he added.

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his ear, head, chest and face.”

A woman who was in the house at the time was not injured, the police force has confirmed.

“Nonetheless, this was an extremely distressing incident, and our enquiries are ongoing this morning to establish the circumstances,” Det Serg Robinson said.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 65 of 02/06/25.”