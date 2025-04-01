Police hunt man who 'knocked woman unconscious' in street

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a woman was knocked unconscious by a man in an early morning assault in Co. Down.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was assaulted after arguing with the man in the Newry Street area of Banbridge just after midnight on March 30.

A second woman who attempted to stop the attack was also assaulted.

“It was reported that a woman aged in her 30s was knocked unconscious following a verbal altercation with a man described as being aged in his 20s, wearing dark clothing, tall and with a mullet hairstyle,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Nelson said.

“The assault occurred between approximately 12:30am and 12:45am and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has dash cam or any other video footage relevant to the investigation, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 326 of 30/03/25.”