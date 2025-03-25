Thug jailed for attacking man with claw hammer in ‘ongoing feud’
A THUG who violently attacked a unsuspecting man outside a social club has been jailed for assault.

CCTV footage showed Lewis McMahon targeting his victim as he attempted to enter the club at around 10pm on November 29, 2024.

The footage showed the 30-year-old waiting in the doorway before striking the man, who is aged in his 40s, multiple times with a claw hammer as he approached the entrance.

Lewis McMahon has been jailed for the attack

As his victim lay on the ground, McMahon, of Hexham Road in Throckley, went on to hit him five more times before someone intervened and he fled the area in a taxi.

The victim was left with a six-centimetre-long wound to his head which required treatment at hospital.

McMahon was arrested less than 24 hours later and charged with attempted murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

On December 24, 2024 he appeared before Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of unlawful wounding with intent, and possession of a hammer and knuckleduster, and was remanded into custody.

On March 14, 2025 McMahon appeared before the same court where he was handed a five year and four-month prison sentence, as well as a four and a half year driving ban for a separate offence of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

“This was a shocking incident which saw McMahon launch a violent attack on his unsuspecting victim, after waiting for him to arrive at the club,” Detective Sergeant Marc Lennox, of Northumbria Police, said following the sentencing.

“It is sheer luck that the man was not more seriously hurt, with McMahon clearly planning to cause him harm that night as part of an ongoing feud,” he added.

“As a force, we completely recognise the impact that such behaviour can have on our communities and the alarm it causes – and we’ll do all we can to put violent offenders before the courts," Det Serg Lennox explained.

“Nobody wants this type of criminality on their doorstep, and I’m pleased to see McMahon is now behind bars for a lengthy spell and out of the way.

“I hope this case demonstrates our commitment to bringing thugs like McMahon to justice – with or without the support of any victims involved.”

