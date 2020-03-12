Tom Hanks hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus
News

Tom Hanks hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

ACTOR Tom Hanks has been hospitalised with coronavirus, along with his wife Rita Wilson.

The couple are in Queensland, Australia and sought medical advice after feeling unwell and experiencing the symptoms of a cold.

Hanks and Wilson are currently isolated in stable conditions at the Gold Coast University Hospital, according to officials.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram this morning to tell his seven million followers that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," Hanks wrote.

Advertisement

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Gold Coast University Hospital can be seen where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been admitted on March 12, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. Hanks announced on Thursday that he and Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19. The couple, who have been in Australia since late January, are currently on the Gold Coast as Hanks was preparing to film a Baz Lurhmann biopic on Elvis Presley. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The actor went on to say that he and his wife will be following medical protocols and taking things "one-day-at-a-time".

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Advertisement

The couple were on the Gold Coast as Hanks is currently making a film about Elvis Presley, work on which has now been temporarily suspended.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

In a video message posted on social media, the couple's eldest son Chet said: "I just got off the phone with them, they both are fine, they're not even that sick.

"They're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously."

Colin, Hanks' son from his first marriage, said the couple were "receiving excellent care" and were "in good spirits given the circumstances".

He added that he had been "in constant contact with them and am confident that they will make a full recovery".

Advertisement

See More: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Instagram, Tom Hanks

Related

New York St Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid growing coronavirus threat
News 40 seconds ago

New York St Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid growing coronavirus threat

By: Rachael O'Connor

COVID-19: First patient dies from coronavirus in Ireland
News 17 hours ago

COVID-19: First patient dies from coronavirus in Ireland

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish coronavirus patient explains what it's like to have disease
News 20 hours ago

Irish coronavirus patient explains what it's like to have disease

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Why the Gold Cup race is simply perfect
Sport 3 hours ago

Why the Gold Cup race is simply perfect

By: Alan Firkins

Gardaí concerned for 72-year-old woman missing from Dublin for almost a month
News 17 hours ago

Gardaí concerned for 72-year-old woman missing from Dublin for almost a month

By: Rachael O'Connor

Blindboy: 'There is real evil going on in Ireland and it's not spoken about'
Entertainment 17 hours ago

Blindboy: 'There is real evil going on in Ireland and it's not spoken about'

By: Paraic Walker

Four Stunning Irish Whiskeys to Try this month at The Irish Whiskey Museum
Food & Drink 18 hours ago

Four Stunning Irish Whiskeys to Try this month at The Irish Whiskey Museum

By: Harry Brent

Firefighters rescue two pet dogs from house blaze in Dublin
News 19 hours ago

Firefighters rescue two pet dogs from house blaze in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor