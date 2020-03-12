Tom Hanks hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

ACTOR Tom Hanks has been hospitalised with coronavirus, along with his wife Rita Wilson.

The couple are in Queensland, Australia and sought medical advice after feeling unwell and experiencing the symptoms of a cold.

Hanks and Wilson are currently isolated in stable conditions at the Gold Coast University Hospital, according to officials.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram this morning to tell his seven million followers that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," Hanks wrote.

Advertisement

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The actor went on to say that he and his wife will be following medical protocols and taking things "one-day-at-a-time".

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Advertisement

The couple were on the Gold Coast as Hanks is currently making a film about Elvis Presley, work on which has now been temporarily suspended.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

In a video message posted on social media, the couple's eldest son Chet said: "I just got off the phone with them, they both are fine, they're not even that sick.

"They're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously."

Colin, Hanks' son from his first marriage, said the couple were "receiving excellent care" and were "in good spirits given the circumstances".

He added that he had been "in constant contact with them and am confident that they will make a full recovery".