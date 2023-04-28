Tributes after three people killed in ‘unspeakable tragedy’ on Irish road

A COMMUNITY in Northern Ireland has been left devastated after a collision between a lorry and a minibus took the lives of three people.

The accident happened on the Tullyvar Road area of Aughacloy, Co. Tyrone at 7.15am yesterday morning.

Three people were killed in the crash while a further four people were injured and taken to hospital.

All of those who died were travelling in the minibus, the PSNI have confirmed.

Paying tribute, local politician Daniel McCrossan said the tragedy has “devastated” the local community.

“The accident in Aughnacloy, that has claimed the lives of three local people from this community and left a number of others seriously injured, is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated a number of families in this area and left the wider community shocked and heartbroken,” the SDLP MLA for West Tyrone said.

“I know a number of those involved in this crash and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families as they come to terms with what’s happened,” Mr McCrossan added.

“There’s little we can say to provide any kind of comfort at such a terrible time, but I know the entire community will rally around them in their time of need.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the families involved, this is a needless loss of life that has devastated our community and hit everyone very hard."

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Harrison from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 1010 quoting reference number 283 or 27/04/2023."