Tributes paid after 13-year-old son of trainer Henry De Bromhead dies at racing festival in Kerry

TRIBUTES have been paid to 13-year-old Jack De Bromhead, who died in an incident during a race at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Co. Kerry on Saturday.

The teenager, son of renowned Waterford-based trainer Henry De Bromhead, was taking part in the fifth race of the festival at Rossbeigh Beach when the incident occurred at around 5pm.

The Irish Examiner reports that the youngster's horse stumbled, throwing him into the water before falling on him.

A statement from An Garda Siochana said a teenager received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead, before his body was taken to Kerry University Hospital.

Organisers have cancelled the second day of the event following Saturday's incident.

'Lovely young man'

In a tribute on Facebook, former Mayor of Waterford, Councillor Damien Geoghegan, described Jack as 'a real gem'.

"Just devastating to hear the news last evening that young Jack de Bromhead had passed away at the tender age of 13 in Kerry doing what he loved most," he wrote.

"A really lovely young man following in the wonderful de Bromhead family tradition of racing and all things equestrian.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Jack last year at the Freedom Ceremony for his dad, and Jack just stole the show that day with his lovely personality and charm.

"A real gem, who everyone took to, as he minded and showed off the magnificent trophies that his Dad had won.

"May you rest in eternal peace Jack.

"My sincerest sympathies to his lovely parents Henry & Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia, his grandparents and all of the de Bromhead family, friends and the entire team at Knockeen."

Fellow councillor Cristiona Kiely also offered her condolences to the teenager's family.

"There's devastation in Waterford since the terribly sad news came through about young Jack de Bromhead,” she wrote on Twitter.

"My thoughts and tears are with his poor mam and dad and sisters on their unimaginable loss.

"Also to his wider family, his racing family, his young friends and community."

There's devastation in Waterford since the terribly sad news came through about young Jack de Bromhead. My thoughts and tears are with his poor mam and dad and sisters on their unimaginable loss. Also to his wider family, his racing family, his young friends and community. — Cllr. Cristíona Kiely (@Cristiona_Kiely) September 4, 2022

The racing world also paid tribute, with Horse Racing Ireland CEO Suzanne Eade saying the teenager was a popular figure in the racing community despite his age.

"Like everybody in the horse racing and pony racing community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family, on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack," she said.

"Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community.

'In our thoughts'

"His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those who lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy.

"Horse Racing Ireland's equuip department through the Industry Assistance Programme will assist in offering counselling for Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends.

"May he rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the British Horseracing Authority Tweeted: "The BHA sends its deepest condolences to the family of Henry de Bromhead following the tragic death of his son Jack."

Jack was one of three children of trainer Henry De Bromhead, which included Jack's twin sister Mia and younger sister Georgia.

Henry De Bromhead is a highly-respected figure in the racing world, having trained the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup winners at the 2021 and 2022 Cheltenham Festivals.

He also trained the winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the 2021 festival and the 2021 Grand National winner, Minella Times.

The BHA sends its deepest condolences to the family of Henry de Bromhead following the tragic death of his son Jack. — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) September 4, 2022

The thoughts of everyone at Great British Racing go out to the family of Henry de Bromhead following the tragic passing of his son, Jack. — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) September 4, 2022

Heartbreaking news about young Jack de Bromhead. All our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, Henry (below) and Heather, plus his sisters Mia and Georgia, and all his other family and friends. — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 4, 2022

We pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jack de Bromhead who tragically died in Glenbeigh on Saturday. It’s impossible to put into words the since of grief and loss that is being felt by everyone involved so please give them time to mourn. RIP Jack. pic.twitter.com/kEQ5cntQkM — PonyRacing.ie (@PonyRacingIRE) September 4, 2022