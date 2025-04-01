Tributes paid after two women die in horror Mother's Day collision

TRIBUTES have been paid after two women died in a collision in Co. Cork on Mother's Day.

Two cars collided on the N72, Navigation Road in Mallow at around 3.50pm on Sunday, March 30.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have since been named locally as Marie ‘Mary’ Coughlan and Susan O’Sullivan.

Ms Coughlan, who was 62 and from Mitchelstown, was described as “great craic” and a “lovely, funny lady” by friends paying tribute since her death.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Marie,” the family of the former AIB worker said this week.

They added that she was the “beloved daughter of the late Pat and Marie” and will be “sadly missed”.

Ms O’Sullivan, a 41-year-old from Boherbue, had her two young children in the car with her at the time of the accident.

Both children, an eight-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were rushed to Cork University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The bodies of both of the drivers have been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”