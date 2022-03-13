Tributes paid as Fields of Athenry songwriter Pete St John passes away
Tributes paid as Fields of Athenry songwriter Pete St John passes away

Pete St John pictured in Dublin in 2012 (Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie)

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has led the tributes to singer-songwriter Pete St John, who has died at the age of 90.

The Dubliner penned some of Ireland's best-known ballads, including The Fields of Athenry, The Rare Ould Times and The Ferryman.

St John's family revealed he passed away peacefully on Saturday at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

In his tribute, President Higgins praised the impact and influence of his close friend.

"Pete had the rare gift of being able to write songs that while new and original creations, immediately assumed a timeless quality and central place in all our lives," he said.

"It is hard to imagine a world where songs like The Rare Ould Times did not exist and in his work, Pete has left us with songs that not only defined his own career, but those of many other musicians and indeed all of us as a people.”

He added: "We will all miss this lovely engaged caring man, none more than who had the privilege of knowing him as an indomitable source of inspiration and song."

St John began writing songs after returning to Dublin in the 1970s, having worked in a variety of jobs in America, Canada and the West Indies.

He was inspired by the social and economic changes that had occurred in the city while he had been away.

St John's song The Rare Ould Times has been recorded by the acts ranging from The Dubliners to Kodaline, and was a No. 1 hit in Ireland in 1978 for Danny Doyle.

However, his most famous song is The Fields of Athenry.

It tells the story of a young man sentenced to penal transportation to Australia for stealing corn to feed his starving family during the Famine.

A 1982 version by Paddy Reilly spend 72 weeks on the Irish singles charts.

It has been adopted as an anthem by fans of several sports teams, including the Irish national football and rugby union sides and Scottish club Celtic.

All three sides offered their condolences to St John on social media, with the IRFU saying the song 'sounded just that extra bit special' during Saturday's win over England at Twickenham.

Fellow Irish act the Wolfe Tones described St John as 'an Irish songwriting great', adding, "Pete's legacy will endure for centuries to come".

The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO), of which St John was a founding member, described him as 'one of our finest songwriters and a passionate advocate for creators' rights'.

IMRO chairperson and fellow singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy added: "Was so sad to learn yesterday during the sound check that Pete St John had passed away.

"An absolute gentleman and a truly wonderful songwriter."

St John is survived by his sons, Kieron and Brian Mooney.

