Tributes paid after Disappeared commissioner Frank Murray passes away
Frank Murray (Image: RollingNews.ie)

TRIBUTES have been paid to Frank Murray, a member of the commission set up to locate the remains of the Disappeared, after he passed away on Saturday.

Mr Murray was appointed to the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) in 2006.

During his time, he and co-commissioner Sir Ken Bloomfield helped oversee the recovery of eight victims.

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, praised Mr Murray’s distinguished career.

“As a public servant, in a distinguished career, he held the respect of members of the Government right across the political spectrum,” he said.

"I have the warmest memories of his service in the 1990s.

'He never forgot his roots'

“After his retirement, to his native Leitrim – for he was a proud Leitrim man – he went on to serve the State in a most valuable way, including in the search for the Disappeared."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also paid tribute to the ‘proud Leitrim man’.

“Frank Murray was an exceptional public servant,” said the Taoiseach.

“He enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the Civil Service and I want to acknowledge his many years of loyal service to many Governments.

“In particular, I also want to acknowledge the professionalism and sensitivity he brought to his work over the past number of years at the Independent Commission.

“He was also a proud Leitrim man who never forgot his roots.”

A search took place for Joe Lynskey in Co. Meath in march (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Dan Mulhall, Irish Ambassador to the USA and former Ambassador to Britain, praised Mr Murray’s ‘reassuring presence’.

“I remember him as a calm, wise, reassuring presence at the heart of our civil service. May he Rest in Peace,” he tweeted.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan praised Mr Murray’s ‘unstinting support’ for his role with the ICLVR.

“On Palm Sunday of this year, as every year, he attended the Mass in St Patrick’s Cathedral Armagh for the Disappeared,” said Mr Flanagan, "to stand with the families and to show his unstinting support for the return of their loved ones.

“In all his work Frank was a consummate professional and a perfect gentleman. He has truly done this State some service.”

'A courteous man'

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Adams said: “I am very sorry to hear of the death of Frank Murray.

“He was a decent courteous man, and an outstanding public servant.

“I extend my sympathy to his family. Go ndeanfaidh Dia Trocare air.”

Mr Murray, who was in his late 70s, was appointed co-Commissioner of the ICLVR in 2006.

The organisation was established by the Irish and British Governments to obtain confidential information about the location of the Disappeared.

Only three of the Disappeared are yet to be found – Robert Nairac, Columba McVeigh and Joe Lynskey, who was the subject of a search in Co. Meath last month.

After joining the Irish Civil Service in 1960 Mr Murray served in the then Department of Lands, the Office of the Houses of the Oireachtas and the Department of the Taoiseach.

He became Secretary General to the Government in January 1993 before retiring from the Department of the Taoiseach in 2000.

He went on to hold various positions, including Chairman of the Education Committee of the Institute of Public Affairs, before joining the ICLVR.

