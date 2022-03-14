Twelve Irish baby names growing in popularity in the UK

THE NAMES Fiadh and Maeve are the Irish baby names to have grown the most in popularity in the UK in recent years, new data shows.

Ahead of St Patrick’s Day, online casino Slingo.com have analysed hundreds of baby names to find some of the rising Irish monikers across England and Wales.

Fiadh - pronounced 'Fee-a' - has seen an 878% increase since 2016, while 729% more baby girls have been named Maeve in the same period.

Nora (84%), Orla (36%), Saoirse (27%) and Quinn (25%) are other names that have become more favourable by parents.

For boys, the name Cillian has seen a 70% increase with Rory (57%), Ronan (30%) and Brodie (28%) also being picked more.

The data has been collated by Slingo using the latest report from the UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) comparing hundreds of baby names from the year 2016 to 2020.

A spokesperson for Slingo said:

"More and more parents in modern times are trying to find new, unique names that not only sound nice, but hold a special meaning.

"Our research has found a handful of names with Irish heritage that are heaped in tradition, which are growing in popularity across the UK.

"Names from the Emerald Isle have often trended in years gone by, but now could be the era of Fiadhs, Cillians and Maeve’s to grow up together."