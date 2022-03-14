Twelve Irish baby names growing in popularity in the UK
News

Twelve Irish baby names growing in popularity in the UK

THE NAMES Fiadh and Maeve are the Irish baby names to have grown the most in popularity in the UK in recent years, new data shows.

Ahead of St Patrick’s Day, online casino Slingo.com have analysed hundreds of baby names to find some of the rising Irish monikers across England and Wales.

Fiadh - pronounced 'Fee-a' - has seen an 878% increase since 2016, while 729% more baby girls have been named Maeve in the same period.

Nora (84%), Orla (36%), Saoirse (27%) and Quinn (25%) are other names that have become more favourable by parents.

For boys, the name Cillian has seen a 70% increase with Rory (57%), Ronan (30%) and Brodie (28%) also being picked more.

The data has been collated by Slingo using the latest report from the UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) comparing hundreds of baby names from the year 2016 to 2020.

A spokesperson for Slingo said:

"More and more parents in modern times are trying to find new, unique names that not only sound nice, but hold a special meaning.

"Our research has found a handful of names with Irish heritage that are heaped in tradition, which are growing in popularity across the UK.

"Names from the Emerald Isle have often trended in years gone by, but now could be the era of Fiadhs, Cillians and Maeve’s to grow up together."

See More: Fiadh, Irish Names, Maeve

Related

Irishman jailed in Britain for sexually abusing two young girls more than 25 years ago
News 19 hours ago

Irishman jailed in Britain for sexually abusing two young girls more than 25 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

London's Trafalgar Square awash with green for St Patrick's Day festival
News 20 hours ago

London's Trafalgar Square awash with green for St Patrick's Day festival

By: Michael Murphy

Ukraine to the fore of London's St Patrick's celebrations
News 20 hours ago

Ukraine to the fore of London's St Patrick's celebrations

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Bonds between Ireland and UK "as strong as ever" despite political circumstances
News 8 minutes ago

Bonds between Ireland and UK "as strong as ever" despite political circumstances

By: Connell McHugh

Manchester Irish community show solidarity with Ukraine as St Patrick's parade returns
Community 42 minutes ago

Manchester Irish community show solidarity with Ukraine as St Patrick's parade returns

By: Irish Post

Festival fever takes hold in Midlands as Birmingham celebrates St Patrick's Day 2022
Community 57 minutes ago

Festival fever takes hold in Midlands as Birmingham celebrates St Patrick's Day 2022

By: Chris Egan

IN PICTURES: London goes green as St Patrick's Day Parade returns
Community 1 hour ago

IN PICTURES: London goes green as St Patrick's Day Parade returns

By: Fiona Audley

QPR striker and racing fan Charlie Austin doesn't believe that the Irish will dominate Cheltenham this year
Sport 2 hours ago

QPR striker and racing fan Charlie Austin doesn't believe that the Irish will dominate Cheltenham this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue