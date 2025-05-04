Two arrested after €3m worth of suspected heroin seized in Dublin
News

Two arrested after €3m worth of suspected heroin seized in Dublin

The suspected heroin was seized in the Coolock area (Image: An Garda Síochána)

TWO men have been arrested after gardaí seized €3m worth of suspected heroin in Dublin on Friday.

The 21kg haul was discovered after members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted and searched a vehicle in the Coolock area.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting transnational and Dublin-based organised crime gangs.

One man was arrested at the scene while a second man was arrested at a different location following additional enquiries.

Both men are currently being detained at a garda station in north Dublin.

"The sale and supply of heroin has an especially harmful impact, and not only destroys people's own lives but leaves a lasting effect on entire communities in Ireland and elsewhere," said Angela Willis, Assistant Commissioner for Organised and Serious Crime.

"Disrupting heroin trafficking remains a central focus of our work and we will continue to target the criminal organisations that operate at a global level with the intention of impacting the lives of ordinary people all over this country."

The drugs have been submitted to the Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

See More: Dublin

Related

Man charged in connection with investigation into carjacking and robberies
News 5 days ago

Man charged in connection with investigation into carjacking and robberies

By: Fiona Audley

Two arrested after gardaí seize €300,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Two arrested after gardaí seize €300,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern grows for 13-year-old missing from Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Concern grows for 13-year-old missing from Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Expansion of Irish firm which produces medical balloons brings job opportunities
Business 2 days ago

Expansion of Irish firm which produces medical balloons brings job opportunities

By: Fiona Audley

Leading Irish medtech firm wins innovation prize at international symposium
Business 2 days ago

Leading Irish medtech firm wins innovation prize at international symposium

By: Fiona Audley

Reunion, Mark O’Rowe’s gripping family drama, gets London premiere
Entertainment 2 days ago

Reunion, Mark O’Rowe’s gripping family drama, gets London premiere

By: Fiona Audley

Opening of new biomedical facility in Galway a 'great boost' for Ireland
Business 2 days ago

Opening of new biomedical facility in Galway a 'great boost' for Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Ronan Clancy proves top fundraiser for brain disease charity following marathon success
Life & Style 2 days ago

Ronan Clancy proves top fundraiser for brain disease charity following marathon success

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast biotech firm secures $1.75m to develop AI-driven drug discovery platform
Business 2 days ago

Belfast biotech firm secures $1.75m to develop AI-driven drug discovery platform

By: Fiona Audley