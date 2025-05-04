Two arrested after €3m worth of suspected heroin seized in Dublin

TWO men have been arrested after gardaí seized €3m worth of suspected heroin in Dublin on Friday.

The 21kg haul was discovered after members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted and searched a vehicle in the Coolock area.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting transnational and Dublin-based organised crime gangs.

One man was arrested at the scene while a second man was arrested at a different location following additional enquiries.

Both men are currently being detained at a garda station in north Dublin.

"The sale and supply of heroin has an especially harmful impact, and not only destroys people's own lives but leaves a lasting effect on entire communities in Ireland and elsewhere," said Angela Willis, Assistant Commissioner for Organised and Serious Crime.

"Disrupting heroin trafficking remains a central focus of our work and we will continue to target the criminal organisations that operate at a global level with the intention of impacting the lives of ordinary people all over this country."

The drugs have been submitted to the Forensic Science Ireland for examination.