Man arrested in Co. Armagh extradited to Germany to stand trial for child sexual offences
News

Man arrested in Co. Armagh extradited to Germany to stand trial for child sexual offences

A MAN has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany where he is being sought to stand trial for a number of offences of rape and sexual assault committed against a child. 

The offences occurred in the Berlin area of Germany between September 2020 and December 2021.

The 38-year-old man was arrested in Portadown, Co. Armagh on January 13, 2025 and has since been held in prison.

Today completed the extradition process with his successful extradition to Germany.

"We continue to work closely with the National Crime Agency and our European partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other countries," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today's extradition confirms our dedication to the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and of our support for victims.

"Our message is clear — Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions."

See More: Armagh, Germany

Related
News 1 week ago

Man arrested after £120,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 weeks ago

Man sentenced for using power of attorney to raid vulnerable uncle’s bank account

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Arrests made after cannabis worth £60k found in series of raids

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 8 hours ago

Ireland pledges millions more for Gaza amid ceasefire

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Ireland set to miss water quality goals as pollution crisis deepens, EPA warns

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

EBU postpones vote on Israel's Eurovision participation amid Gaza ceasefire

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Irish unity up for discussion in Westminster

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Police not treating death of young woman in Co. Antrim as murder

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Ireland deports 23 convicted men on chartered flight to Romania

By: Fiona Audley