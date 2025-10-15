Man arrested in Co. Armagh extradited to Germany to stand trial for child sexual offences

A MAN has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany where he is being sought to stand trial for a number of offences of rape and sexual assault committed against a child.

The offences occurred in the Berlin area of Germany between September 2020 and December 2021.

The 38-year-old man was arrested in Portadown, Co. Armagh on January 13, 2025 and has since been held in prison.

Today completed the extradition process with his successful extradition to Germany.

"We continue to work closely with the National Crime Agency and our European partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other countries," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today's extradition confirms our dedication to the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and of our support for victims.

"Our message is clear — Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions."