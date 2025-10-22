Co. Donegal school pays tribute to 'cherished teacher' after body found in search for missing man

A SCHOOL in Co, Donegal has paid tribute to a 'cherished teacher' after a body was found in the search for a missing man.

Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny described 63-year-old Seamus Quinn as 'a man who had time for everyone' in a post on their Facebook page this evening.

Gardaí and the PSNI had been searching for the father-of-five after he had been reported missing from his Derry home since Tuesday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that the community of Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny shares the news of the passing of our cherished teacher, colleague and friend, Mr Seamus Quinn," read the statement from the school.

"Seamus has been a longstanding and dedicated teacher who brought fun to the staffroom and the classroom.

"His passion for teaching, warmth and good humour shaped countless students' love of Spanish.

"Many students and staff will have fond memories of him throughout the years, including his playing music in the classroom, his participation in the staff/student soccer games and his memorable outfits for Halloween.

"He was also the highlight of annual Christmas carol service with his unforgettable rendition of The Little Drummer Boy.

"Seamus was an exceptional teacher and a really supportive colleague to all.

"He was a man who had time for everyone and will be dearly missed.

"He leaves behind a legacy of academic excellence and kindness."

'One of life's true gentlemen'

Derry-based community sports club Newell Academy, where two of Mr Quinn's sons are coaches, said they were 'deeply saddened' by the news.

"Seamus was one of life's true gentlemen, a man who always had a kind word, a warm smile and time for everyone," read a statement.

"His dedication to the club and to the young people involved over the years was remarkable.

"He played an important part in helping shape the community spirit that still runs through Newell Academy today.

"The outpouring of love and the many beautiful messages shared over the past few days show just how deeply he was loved and respected by all who knew him.

"Seamus touched so many lives, not only through football but through his genuine kindness, humility and good humour."

The club added that all coaching sessions had been cancelled for this evening as a mark of respect.

On a Facebook page set up to help find Mr Quinn, his daughter confirmed earlier today that the search had concluded.

"Thanks for all your help in sharing posts, sharing the messages around and searching for our daddy," she wrote.

"Sadly, the search has now been called off. Our wonderful husband and daddy has been found."

In an update to their appeal, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Following the discovery of a body, the missing person appeal for Seamus Quinn (63) who was reported missing from Derry since October 21, 2025, has been stood down."