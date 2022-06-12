Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh

POLICE have named a man who died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh yesterday.

Barry McManus, 42, from the Lisnaskea area, died following the collision on the Belfast Road in Enniskillen at 1.10am on Saturday.

The collision involved a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf.

Another man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The Belfast Road had been closed for a time but has now reopened.

Sergeant Smart from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 90 11/06/22.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries.