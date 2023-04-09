Arrest after man hospitalised following glass attack in Co. Fermanagh
A MAN has been arrested following an assault with a glass in Co. Fermanagh that left another man requiring hospital treatment for 'serious lacerations'.

The incident occurred at a licensed premises in the Townhall Street area of Enniskillen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, required a number of stitches following the assault.

"Just after midnight, we received a report that a man in his 30s had been assaulted with a glass following an altercation," said Detective Sergeant Dougherty.

"He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for facial injuries.

"These included serious lacerations which required a number of stitches.

"Shortly afterwards, we arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He remains in police custody at Omagh station."

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 6 of April 8, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

