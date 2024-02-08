Two men and one woman arrested over suspected arson attack at derelict Dublin pub

THREE people were arrested this morning in connection with a suspected arson attack at a derelict pub in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the blaze at the vacant Shipwright Pub as a possible arson attack.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the site of the pub on Thorncastle Street in Ringsend at around 2am on December 31, 2023.

Six units attended the scene, and the blaze was brought under control around three hours later.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Today the police force has confirmed it has arrested three people in connection with the incident.

“As part of this investigation four residential properties were searched under warrant this morning, Thursday, February 8, 2024 during an operation in the Dublin area,” the Gardaí said in a statement.

“Two males aged in their 30s and 50s and female in her 20s were arrested and number of items of evidential value were seized, including electronic devices, in the course of the operation,” they added.

“All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for alleged offences under the Criminal Damage Act at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.”

Gardaí have asked anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Irishtown Garda Station 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.