Fire at site of former Dublin pub that was set to house homeless families
The fire broke out at the former Shipwright pub in Ringsend (Image: Twitter / @DubFireBrigade)

A FIRE has broken out overnight at a building in Dublin that was reportedly earmarked to house homeless families.

The Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the site of the former Shipwright pub on Thorncastle Street in Ringsend at around 2am this morning.

Six units attended the scene and the blaze was brought under control around three hours later.

Gardaí said there were no reports of any injuries and that the scene had been preserved for a forensic examination.

On Twitter, Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne said the building was to be used to house homeless families.

"This is so unbelievably sad to see," said the councillor for South East Inner City.

"The building was to be used by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive as a family hub."

Her words were echoed by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan.

"This is terrible news about a building that was to be used as a family hub for homeless people," the Dublin Bay South TD posted on Twitter.

"Thanks to @DubFireBrigade for ensuring no one in Ringsend was hurt."

RTÉ News reports that protests took place outside the building in November amid suggestions the building was to be used to house asylum seekers.

However, it added that the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said it had no such plans for the premises.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE), confirmed to RTÉ that they had planned to use the site to house homeless families.

"We have a number of families who are currently homeless and seeking accommodation in the area so it is very disappointing," added the spokesperson.

The Irish Post has contacted the DRHE for comment.

