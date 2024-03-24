Two men arrested by gardaí investigating Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives

GARDAÍ investigating the explosion at a petrol station in Co. Donegal that claimed 10 lives have arrested two people.

Four men, three women and three children died in the tragedy, which occurred in Creeslough on October 7, 2022, while eight others required hospital treatment for their injuries.

On Friday, gardaí revealed that two men, both aged in their 50s, were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

They were subsequently detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate garda stations in Co. Donegal.

The arrests are the first to be made as part of the investigation, which is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda Station.

It is being led by local gardaí in the Donegal Division, with support from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

It is also being supported by other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

Memorial

Last October, a commemoration was held at Creeslough to remember those who died and to show support for those injured in and affected by the tragedy.

"The last year has been a difficult journey, as one can imagine," said Creeslough curate Fr John Joe Duffy in October 2023.

"A journey of healing, a journey of learning to cope — particularly for those that this tragedy took 10 beautiful souls from — and for those also who were injured in body and in all of us who were injured in mind on that day.”

Those who died in Creeslough included Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter, Shauna Flanagan Garwe.

The blast also claimed the lives of another parent and child — 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan, 13.

The others who lost their lives were Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martina Martin, 49; Martin McGill, 49; and Hugh Kelly, 59.