Commemoration held on first year of Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives

A COMMEMORATION has been held in Creeslough to remember the 10 people who died in an explosion in the Donegal village last year.

Speaking on Saturday exactly one year on from the tragedy, Creeslough curate Fr John Joe Duffy said the recovery process would continue 'for a long time to come'.

Four men, three women and three children died in the blast at an Applegreen service station on October 7, 2022.

The commemoration got underway at 3pm at the site of the tragedy, around 25 miles from Letterkenny.

After the names of the 10 victims were read out, those gathered held a minute's silence at 3.17pm — the time of the explosion.

It was followed by the Reverend David Skuce of the Church of Ireland ringing a bell 10 times.

In the evening, a vigil mass was held at St Michael's Church in the village to commemorate the dead and to give thanks for those who responded to the tragedy.

'Journey of recovery'

Addressing those gathered at the commemoration, Fr Duffy said that while it was a day of great sadness, it was also a time to fondly remember those who died.

"The last year has been a difficult journey, as one can imagine," he added.

"A journey of healing, a journey of learning to cope — particularly for those that this tragedy took 10 beautiful souls from — and for those also who were injured in body and in all of us who were injured in mind on that day.

"The journey of recovery will continue for all of us for a long time to come.

"Unlike most journeys that we set out on in life, in this journey of Creeslough we know neither the length nor the duration of the road ahead.

"But we know that we will travel it together, each of us linked together.

"I want to thank the bereaved families for the strength that they gave to me and the care they showed to me and to each other."

Those words were echoed by Church or Ireland Bishop of Raphoe and Derry, Reverend Andrew Forster, who praised the community for standing together following the tragedy.

"It's been such a painful year for us all and it's been a year of huge heartache and pain," he said.

"But it's also been a year when we've seen the best in people — how people supported each other, cared for each other and loved each other through this pain and heartache.

"I think we've seen the best of the community here in Creeslough and yet underneath it all is this immense heartache, immense sense of loss, this immense sense of tragedy and pain."

Praise from critics

Ahead of the commemoration, others offered their condolences to the families of the Creeslough victims.

"One year on, we pause and think of the victims, their families, friends and the entire Creeslough community," said Councillor Martin Harley, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

"You all are in our thoughts and prayers and I hope you find peace and comfort at this difficult time."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones and the community in Creeslough today and every day."

Meanwhile, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty recalled the support shown across Ireland for the Creeslough community following the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are today with the families who lost loved ones in the Creeslough tragedy," he said.

"One year ago today their lives and an entire community was shattered.

"The outpouring of love and support from across the nation was amazing. Today we once again hold you in our hearts."

The Creeslough victims included Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter, Shauna Flanagan Garwe.

The blast also claimed the lives of another parent and child — 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan, 13.

The others who lost their lives were Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martina Martin, 49; Martin McGill, 49; and Hugh Kelly, 59.