Two men charged with the murder of tragic teenager Blake Newland

TWO men have been charged with the murder of teenager Blake Newland in Derry.

The 17-year-old was killed on Friday, February 6.

He was stabbed multiple times in an attack in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady at around 9.35pm.

A man in his 50s, who was also stabbed during the incident, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, have charged two men, aged 27 and 29 with Blake’s murder.

They have also charged two 16-year-old boys with grievous bodily harm with intent.

All four were due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today (February 6).

Blake leaves behind parents Toni Newland and Simon McElwee, and siblings Kyra and Priah.

His funeral service is due to take place at his grandmother’s house in Limavady on Thursday, February 8 followed by a burial at Enagh cemetery

