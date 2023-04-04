Two women jailed for killing Irish pensioner in ‘horrific’ attack

TWO women have been jailed for killing Irish pensioner Daniel Guyler.

Mr Guyler, who was from Derry, was rushed to hospital after he was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of the city on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Ten months later, on May 1, 2019, he died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

In October 2022, Belfast Crown Court heard that the 75-year-old was the victim of an unprovoked attack by Rhona Mary Gracey, 36, and 47-year-old Sharon Mary Faustina Harland.

The pair, who stole his wallet before brutally beating him and leaving him for dead, admitted killing the 75-year-old at that hearing and were convicted of his manslaughter.

Yesterday they were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court, with Gracey, of Chobham Street in Belfast, receiving nine years behind bars and Harland, of Baltimore House in Derry, sentenced to seven years and six months in jail.

Both women will serve half of their sentences in custody and the remainder on licence.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked assault on Daniel Guyler, an elderly man who was brutally beaten and robbed of his wallet.

“After attacking him, Gracey and Harland left him lying on the ground with serious injuries.

“They have now been made amenable for their heinous crimes.”

She added: “We want to pay tribute to the local community in the city who came forward with information which assisted our detectives during this investigation, our Criminal Justice Partners – the Public Prosecution Service and Forensic Science Northern Ireland – and our dedicated team of detectives who have worked to bring these two women before the court to ensure they are held accountable for the horrific crimes they committed."