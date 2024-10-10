Undocumented Irish in the US among topics discussed as Taoiseach and President Joe Biden meet

THE issue of undocumented Irish people living in the US was among the topics discussed when Taoiseach Simon Harris met with President Joe Biden last night.

The pair met in the White House after Mr Harris made a special trip to Washington at the invitation of the President to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

They also discussed issues relating to Northern Ireland and the repeal of the Britain’s controversial Legacy Act in Northern Ireland, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Good to meet with President of the United States tonight in the Oval Office. We marked 100 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Mr Harris said following their meeting.

“We also discussed a range of important issues including Northern Ireland and the need to replace the Legacy Act, the reset in Anglo Irish relations, the undocumented Irish in the US, our peacekeepers in Lebanon and their safety,” he added.

“Crucially we spoke of the need to bring about an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the need for aid to flow and for a two state solution. Grateful to President Biden for his time.”

A reception which was due to take place in the Rose Garden following their meeting was postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Milton – a category five storm which hit Florida overnight.

The Taoiseach and President were both due to speak at the event to mark the centenary of bilateral diplomatic relations between Ireland and the US.