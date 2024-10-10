Undocumented Irish in the US among topics discussed as Taoiseach and President Joe Biden meet
News

Undocumented Irish in the US among topics discussed as Taoiseach and President Joe Biden meet

THE issue of undocumented Irish people living in the US was among the topics discussed when Taoiseach Simon Harris met with President Joe Biden last night.

The pair met in the White House after Mr Harris made a special trip to Washington at the invitation of the President to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

They also discussed issues relating to Northern Ireland and the repeal of the Britain’s controversial Legacy Act in Northern Ireland, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Taoiseach and President Joe Biden met in the White House's Oval Office last night (Pic: DFA.ie)

“Good to meet with President of the United States tonight in the Oval Office. We marked 100 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Mr Harris said following their meeting.

“We also discussed a range of important issues including Northern Ireland and the need to replace the Legacy Act, the reset in Anglo Irish relations, the undocumented Irish in the US, our peacekeepers in Lebanon and their safety,” he added.

The meeting was organised to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations

“Crucially we spoke of the need to bring about an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the need for aid to flow and for a two state solution. Grateful to President Biden for his time.”

An further event due to take place following their meeting was postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Florida

A reception which was due to take place in the Rose Garden following their meeting was postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Milton – a category five storm which hit Florida overnight.

The Taoiseach and President were both due to speak at the event to mark the centenary of bilateral diplomatic relations between Ireland and the US.

See More: Joe Biden, Taoiseach

Related

Taoiseach to make special trip to US to meet President Biden at White House
News 2 weeks ago

Taoiseach to make special trip to US to meet President Biden at White House

By: Fiona Audley

Joe Biden congratulates Simon Harris on becoming Taoiseach as pair discuss global issues
News 3 months ago

Joe Biden congratulates Simon Harris on becoming Taoiseach as pair discuss global issues

By: Fiona Audley

Michelle O'Neill urges President Biden to push for ceasefire in Gaza
News 6 months ago

Michelle O'Neill urges President Biden to push for ceasefire in Gaza

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Son of Kinahan crime gang member is extradited to Britain accused of firearms charges
News 14 hours ago

Son of Kinahan crime gang member is extradited to Britain accused of firearms charges

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in Dublin on suspicion of murder following death of young woman in Belfast
News 15 hours ago

Man arrested in Dublin on suspicion of murder following death of young woman in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former US secretary of state John Kerry receives inaugural Impact Ireland Award
News 1 day ago

Former US secretary of state John Kerry receives inaugural Impact Ireland Award

By: Fiona Audley

Dr Leah Totton sells cosmetics clinics launched with Lord Alan Sugar following Apprentice win
News 1 day ago

Dr Leah Totton sells cosmetics clinics launched with Lord Alan Sugar following Apprentice win

By: Fiona Audley

‘Urgent focus’ needed on violence against women following four deaths in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

‘Urgent focus’ needed on violence against women following four deaths in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley