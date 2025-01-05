Lord of the Dance
U2 frontman Bono receives Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden
News

U2 frontman Bono receives Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden

U2 singer Bono is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — America's highest civilian honour — by President Joe Biden at the White House on Saturday (Image: Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

U2 frontman Bono has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from outgoing US leader, Joe Biden.

The award, which is America's highest civilian honour, was established in 1963 by then president John F. Kennedy.

The medal is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

In a statement following the ceremony, Bono said he was humbled by the award.

'Pioneering activist'

The Dublin-born singer was one of 19 people to receive the medal from President Biden in the East Room of the White House on Saturday.

"Bono is the frontman for legendary rock band U2 and a pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty," read a statement from the White House.

"He brought together politicians from opposing parties to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program, and is co-founder of campaigning organizations ONE and (RED)."

Actor Michael J. Fox, who is also is a world-renowned advocate for Parkinson's disease research and development, receives his medal (Image: Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Others honoured at the ceremony included actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, footballer Lionel Messi and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Several political figures were also recognised, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton and the late Robert F. Kennedy, a former Attorney General and brother of JFK.

The other recipients were chef and humanitarian José Andrés, entrepreneur and activist Tim Gill, British conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, basketball player and philanthropist Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, science educator Bill Nye, businessman and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein, investor and philanthropist George Soros and playwright George Stevens Jr.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is honoured at the ceremony (Image:Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Posthumous awards were given to former US Secretary of Defence Ash Carter, civil rights campaigner Fannie Lou Hamer and businessman George Romney, a former Republican politician who served as Governor of Michigan.

"These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place," added the White House statement.

"They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."

'Rock n roll gave me my freedom'

After receiving the award, Bono paid tribute to his U2 bandmates.

"Thank you, President Biden," read a statement on the band's Facebook account.

"Frontmen don't do humble, but today I was.

Bono, centre, with fellow recipients José Andrés and Dr Jane Goodall (Image: Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

"Rock n roll gave me my freedom… and with it the privilege to work alongside those who've had to fight so much harder for theirs.

"And I want to give it up for my band mates — Edge, Adam, and Larry — without whom I would never have found my voice."

Bono has previously been awarded the French Legion of Honour in 2003, Portugal's Order of Liberty in 2008 and received an honorary knighthood from the Queen in 2007.

In 2013, he received France's highest cultural honour, the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters.

