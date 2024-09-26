Taoiseach to make special trip to US to meet President Biden at White House
News

Taoiseach to make special trip to US to meet President Biden at White House

TAOISEACH Simon Harris will make a special trip to the US next month to meet with President Joe Biden.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will meet with President Biden in Washington next month

Mr Harris has accepted an invite to the White House to meet with the outgoing President in October, his office has confirmed.

“Taoiseach Simon Harris has accepted an invitation to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House next month,” a spokesperson for the Department of the Taoiseach said this week.

Following the meeting, the Taoiseach and President Biden will both speak at an event to mark the centenary of bilateral diplomatic relations between Ireland and the US.

“[The US] was the first country to recognise Ireland’s place among the nations of the world,” the Taoiseach’s office said in a statement.

“The event will also be an opportunity to reflect on President Biden’s career-long friendship with Ireland,” they added.

US President Joe Biden extended the invitation to the Irish leader

President Biden is preparing to leave the White House in January, following the US presidential election which takes place on November 5.

During his visit to Washington DC, the Taoiseach will also undertake a number of other engagements.

See More: Joe Biden, Taoiseach Simon Harris

Related

Joe Biden congratulates Simon Harris on becoming Taoiseach as pair discuss global issues
News 3 months ago

Joe Biden congratulates Simon Harris on becoming Taoiseach as pair discuss global issues

By: Fiona Audley

Michelle O'Neill urges President Biden to push for ceasefire in Gaza
News 6 months ago

Michelle O'Neill urges President Biden to push for ceasefire in Gaza

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘This is our moment’: President Biden confirms he will run for re-election in 2024
News 1 year ago

‘This is our moment’: President Biden confirms he will run for re-election in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Families of Creeslough explosion victims call for public inquiry into the tragedy
News 1 day ago

Families of Creeslough explosion victims call for public inquiry into the tragedy

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach confirms Ireland’s commitment to ‘two-state solution’ in meeting with Palestinian President
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach confirms Ireland’s commitment to ‘two-state solution’ in meeting with Palestinian President

By: Fiona Audley

New on-the-spot €2k fine for those who sell vapes at children’s events
News 1 day ago

New on-the-spot €2k fine for those who sell vapes at children’s events

By: Fiona Audley

Family pays tribute following death of Carey Group co-founder John Carey
News 1 day ago

Family pays tribute following death of Carey Group co-founder John Carey

By: Fiona Audley

Dangerous 'predator’ jailed for arranging to rape a child
News 1 day ago

Dangerous 'predator’ jailed for arranging to rape a child

By: Fiona Audley