Taoiseach to make special trip to US to meet President Biden at White House

TAOISEACH Simon Harris will make a special trip to the US next month to meet with President Joe Biden.

Mr Harris has accepted an invite to the White House to meet with the outgoing President in October, his office has confirmed.

“Taoiseach Simon Harris has accepted an invitation to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House next month,” a spokesperson for the Department of the Taoiseach said this week.

Following the meeting, the Taoiseach and President Biden will both speak at an event to mark the centenary of bilateral diplomatic relations between Ireland and the US.

“[The US] was the first country to recognise Ireland’s place among the nations of the world,” the Taoiseach’s office said in a statement.

“The event will also be an opportunity to reflect on President Biden’s career-long friendship with Ireland,” they added.

President Biden is preparing to leave the White House in January, following the US presidential election which takes place on November 5.

During his visit to Washington DC, the Taoiseach will also undertake a number of other engagements.