Urgent appeal for blood after Storm Éowyn leaves Ireland with less than three days’ supply
News

Urgent appeal for blood after Storm Éowyn leaves Ireland with less than three days’ supply

AN urgent appeal for blood donations has been issued in Ireland after Storm Éowyn left the nation with just days’ worth of supplies.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has called for “immediate support” from the public to help recover their blood supply after recent events left them with "current supplies under three days for many blood groups".

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has issued an urgent appeal for blood donors, citing critically low supplies following Storm Éowyn and a rise in respiratory illnesses

“The recent severe weather events, including Storm Éowyn, and high levels of respiratory illness within communities has significantly impacted our blood collections and we are running critically low in blood stocks and need the public’s help,” they said in a statement.

“In order to avoid putting further pressure on our hospital system, we need over 12,000 donations in the coming days and weeks, to restore the blood supply, and safely support our health service,”  Paul McKinney, Director of Donor Services and Logistics at IBTS, explained.

“In 2024 the IBTS issued the highest number of blood donation units to Irish hospitals in over a decade, at just under 128,500 units.

“This exceptionally high demand has continued unabated into 2025."

The IBTS has confirmed that it urgently needs new donors including younger donors, donors of all ethnicities and in particular, those of African heritage.

“We are asking people who might never have given blood before, or it’s been a while, to make it their goal to give blood, and the priceless gift of life, to those in our communities and hospitals who need it,” McKinney added.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor can register their interest ar (www.giveblood.ie) or call us at 1800 731 137.

See More: Blood Donors, Ireland

Related

Police acted without 'sensitivity’ at event commemorating Sean Graham Bookmakers massacre
News 8 minutes ago

Police acted without 'sensitivity’ at event commemorating Sean Graham Bookmakers massacre

By: Fiona Audley

UK crews help restore power to homes in Ireland following Storm Éowyn
News 2 hours ago

UK crews help restore power to homes in Ireland following Storm Éowyn

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack
News 3 hours ago

Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Victim left shaken after hijacking outside Co. Armagh hospital
News 1 day ago

Victim left shaken after hijacking outside Co. Armagh hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who killed off-duty police officer admits laundering millions for organised crime group after release
News 1 day ago

Man who killed off-duty police officer admits laundering millions for organised crime group after release

By: Gerard Donaghy

Yellow Wind Warnings remain in place across Ireland as Storm Éowyn clean-up gets underway
News 2 days ago

Yellow Wind Warnings remain in place across Ireland as Storm Éowyn clean-up gets underway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young man who died after car struck by falling tree in Co. Donegal is named
News 2 days ago

Young man who died after car struck by falling tree in Co. Donegal is named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested following death of woman in Co. Waterford
News 2 days ago

Man arrested following death of woman in Co. Waterford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with attempted murder following Co. Antrim assault
News 2 days ago

Man charged with attempted murder following Co. Antrim assault

By: Gerard Donaghy