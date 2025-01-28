Urgent appeal for blood after Storm Éowyn leaves Ireland with less than three days’ supply

AN urgent appeal for blood donations has been issued in Ireland after Storm Éowyn left the nation with just days’ worth of supplies.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has called for “immediate support” from the public to help recover their blood supply after recent events left them with "current supplies under three days for many blood groups".

“The recent severe weather events, including Storm Éowyn, and high levels of respiratory illness within communities has significantly impacted our blood collections and we are running critically low in blood stocks and need the public’s help,” they said in a statement.

“In order to avoid putting further pressure on our hospital system, we need over 12,000 donations in the coming days and weeks, to restore the blood supply, and safely support our health service,” Paul McKinney, Director of Donor Services and Logistics at IBTS, explained.

“In 2024 the IBTS issued the highest number of blood donation units to Irish hospitals in over a decade, at just under 128,500 units.

“This exceptionally high demand has continued unabated into 2025."

The IBTS has confirmed that it urgently needs new donors including younger donors, donors of all ethnicities and in particular, those of African heritage.

“We are asking people who might never have given blood before, or it’s been a while, to make it their goal to give blood, and the priceless gift of life, to those in our communities and hospitals who need it,” McKinney added.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor can register their interest ar (www.giveblood.ie) or call us at 1800 731 137.