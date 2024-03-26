US President Joe Biden makes special call to outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

US President Joe Biden has made a special call to outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to “recognise” his service to Ireland over the years.

Mr Varadkar announced last week his resignation from the post of Taoiseach and as leader of the Fine Gael party.

His party leader successor, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, was confirmed on Sunday, March 25.

He is set to take on the role of Taoiseach on April 9.

Yesterday the President called Mr Varadkar to wish him well in his future endeavours.

The pair met in Washington earlier this month, when the Taosieach was in the US for a series of St Patrick’s Day celebrations and events.

Confirming President Biden’s call, the White House press office said he “spoke with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland to recognize his seven years of service as Taoiseach and Tánaiste”.

Regarding the content of that call, they added: “Having recently celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the White House, they reflected on their cooperation over the years on shared priorities, particularly deepening U.S.-Ireland ties between our people and our economies.

“They noted recent progress in Northern Ireland with the restoration of its Executive and Assembly, reaffirming the critical role these institutions play in preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

The President also used the call to “convey that he looks forward to continuing to build a vibrant future for U.S.-Irish relations with the new Taoiseach, once elected by the Dáil”, the White House added.

Confirming that call took place, the Taoiseach’s office said Mr Varadkar “thanked” President Biden for his good wishes and “paid warm tribute to the role the President has played in advancing US-Ireland relations, which have never been better”.

“The Taoiseach also took the opportunity to brief him on the upcoming meeting of the North/South Ministerial Council, which will take place on April 8, and which will mark another important step forward in restoring the institutions under the Good Friday Agreement,” they added.

“The Taoiseach told the President that, all going well, his successor will be appointed on April 9 and looks forward to continuing to work with the US on global affairs, including Ukraine and the Middle East, and to continuing to strengthen ties between Ireland and the US,” they explained.

The Taoiseach also wished the President the “best of luck” for the US presidential elections in November, his office stated.