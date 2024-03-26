‘The honour of my life’: Taoiseach-in-waiting Simon Harris thanks party for their trust

INCOMING Taoiseach Simon Harris has thanked his party peers for their "trust" after he was confirmed as the new leader of Fine Gael.

The Wicklow native is set to replace Leo Varadkar, who announced his resignation from the role of Taoiseach and party leader last week.

Mr Harris will take up the Taoiseach role in April, which will see him become the youngest the youngest person ever to lead the Republic of Ireland.

At just 37, he is a year younger than Mr Varadkar was when he took up the job in 2017.

Born and raised in Greystones, Mr Harris has cultivated a steady rise up the political ladder.

He became a county councillor at 22 and a TD at the age of 24, then went on to become a junior minister at 27 and was Ireland’s health minister at 29.

Currently he is Ireland’s Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science.

He was announced as the new Fine Gael leader on March 24, after it was confirmed that he was the only candidate to seek the role.

Speaking after his election, he said “It is the honour of my life to lead this great party, our great party, Fine Gael”.

Addressing party colleagues at an event held at the Sheraton Athlone Hotel, in Co. Westmeath, he added: “Thank you for your trust. I promise that I will repay that trust with hard work.

“With blood, sweat and tears – day in and day out. With responsibility, with humility and with civility,” he added.

He went on to pay tribute to his predecessor, claiming Mr Varadkar leaves a “significant” legacy.

“Leo is no stranger to dark days when hope and leadership were needed, and he delivered,” Mr Harris said.

“Whether it was the existential threats of Brexit and Covid or his contribution to key moments of social change in this country, I believe his legacy is truly significant,” he added.

Looking to the future, the Taoiseach-in-waiting said now was the time for the party to “reset”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, friends and colleagues, today as we gather in Athlone, this is a moment for Fine Gael to reset,” he said.

“It is a moment for Fine Gael to reconnect.

“It is a moment for Fine Gael to renew our commitment to the people.”

He added: ‘I know I won’t get everything right. But I am going to bring energy and renewal to this party.

“In the hours, days and weeks ahead I will be going back to the decent, hardworking grassroots of this party and listening carefully to what you want to see happen next.

“I will act, and act decisively, but I will always listen.

“I will never lose touch with people in this party or people across the country.

“This is a great country and we should never allow people to talk it down. We have many problems to solve and I know the people just want us to crack on with this work.”