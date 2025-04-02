'Viable' pipe bombs found during security alert in Co. Down
News

'Viable' pipe bombs found during security alert in Co. Down

THE PSNI has said two 'viable' pipe bombs were found during a security alert in Co. Down today.

The alarm was raised this morning following the discovery of the suspicious cylindrical objects in the Dromore area.

The town's Church Street was closed in both directions, with the PSNI escorting some children from a nursery school located inside the cordon.

It is believed there was no evacuation order, however, some concerned parents collected their children in light of the incident.

In a statement this evening, the PSNI confirmed the security alert had now ended and the road had reopened.

"Police received a report at around 11.15am on Wednesday morning that two suspicious objects had been discovered outside commercial premises in the area," it added.

"Officers attended along with Army Technical Officers to examine the objects, which have been declared as viable pipe bomb type devices.

"They have now been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination."

Following the end of the security alert, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly described the events as 'appalling'.

"I'm just so glad everyone is safe and a recognition to the nursery staff and leadership who managed to keep the children safe and settled through this difficult day," she added on Twitter/X.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist their enquiries into the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 497 of April 2.

