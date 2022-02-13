Vigil held to mark 41st anniversary of Stardust nightclub tragedy that claimed 48 lives
News

Vigil held to mark 41st anniversary of Stardust nightclub tragedy that claimed 48 lives

Family members of some of the 48 people killed in the Valentine's Day fire at today's 41st anniversary event (Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

A VIGIL has been held today at the site of the 1981 Stardust nightclub tragedy, that claimed 48 lives and left more than 200 injured.

Survivors and relatives of the victims attended the lunchtime vigil at the Stardust Memorial Park in Artane, Dublin.

They remembered the 48 people who died after a first broke out at the venue in the early hours of Valentine's Day, 1981.

journalist Charlie Bird, one of the first journalists on the scene of the tragedy 41 years ago, with Chair of the Stardust Victim's Committee, Antoinette Keegan (Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

The victims were aged between 16 and 26.

Speaking today to Newstalk's Gavan Reilly, survivor and Chair of the Stardust Victim's Committee, Antoinette Keegan, said she was determined to get justice for the victims.

"This has been our life since 1981, there's been obstacle after obstacle always put in our way,” said Ms Keegan, who lost her sisters Mary and Martina in the fire.

family members at today's vigil (Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

"But we never gave up and we continue to fight for them, our loved ones, for justice for the 48 and we'll continue every step of the way because they haven't got a voice.

"We're their voice and we speak for them."

An initial inquiry concluded the cause of then fire was 'probably arson', however this finding was rejected in 2009 following an independent examination of the inquiry, commissioned by the government.

A memorial set up at today's event (Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

A 2017 report by retired judge Pat McCartan ruled no new inquiry was warranted, however in September 2019, the Attorney General ordered a new inquest into the tragedy.

Delays have meant the lease on the proposed venue for the inquest at the RDS in Dublin is about to expire.

However, the Department of Justice revealed this week that a new venue had now been found at the Pillar Room in the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

Father Joe Jones and Paul Lawless, who lost his 18-year-old daughter Sandra in the Stardust fire (Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

See More: Antoinette Keegan, Stardust Fire

Related

£20,000 reward offered for information on North Belfast murder of Martin Gavin
News 1 hour ago

£20,000 reward offered for information on North Belfast murder of Martin Gavin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Jail for man who left victim with life-changing injuries after 'abhorrent' pub assault
News 2 hours ago

Jail for man who left victim with life-changing injuries after 'abhorrent' pub assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Worst abuse we've ever seen': Man sentenced to 14 years for child sex offences
News 4 hours ago

'Worst abuse we've ever seen': Man sentenced to 14 years for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish in Ukraine urged to 'leave immediately' amid Russian invasion threat
News 8 hours ago

Irish in Ukraine urged to 'leave immediately' amid Russian invasion threat

By: Gerard Donaghy

John Toal explores traditional Irish music strongholds for new television series
Entertainment 23 hours ago

John Toal explores traditional Irish music strongholds for new television series

By: Mal Rogers

Friends reunite as annual Longford Association London dinner returns
Out & About 1 day ago

Friends reunite as annual Longford Association London dinner returns

By: Irish Post

Tour dates announced for traditional Irish musician Andy Martyn
Entertainment 1 day ago

Tour dates announced for traditional Irish musician Andy Martyn

By: Irish Post

SUNDIALS: A stunning garden feature but make sure you position properly
Home & Garden 1 day ago

SUNDIALS: A stunning garden feature but make sure you position properly

By: Charlie Wilkins