Vigil held to mark 41st anniversary of Stardust nightclub tragedy that claimed 48 lives

A VIGIL has been held today at the site of the 1981 Stardust nightclub tragedy, that claimed 48 lives and left more than 200 injured.

Survivors and relatives of the victims attended the lunchtime vigil at the Stardust Memorial Park in Artane, Dublin.

They remembered the 48 people who died after a first broke out at the venue in the early hours of Valentine's Day, 1981.

The victims were aged between 16 and 26.

Speaking today to Newstalk's Gavan Reilly, survivor and Chair of the Stardust Victim's Committee, Antoinette Keegan, said she was determined to get justice for the victims.

"This has been our life since 1981, there's been obstacle after obstacle always put in our way,” said Ms Keegan, who lost her sisters Mary and Martina in the fire.

"But we never gave up and we continue to fight for them, our loved ones, for justice for the 48 and we'll continue every step of the way because they haven't got a voice.

"We're their voice and we speak for them."

An initial inquiry concluded the cause of then fire was 'probably arson', however this finding was rejected in 2009 following an independent examination of the inquiry, commissioned by the government.

A 2017 report by retired judge Pat McCartan ruled no new inquiry was warranted, however in September 2019, the Attorney General ordered a new inquest into the tragedy.

Delays have meant the lease on the proposed venue for the inquest at the RDS in Dublin is about to expire.

However, the Department of Justice revealed this week that a new venue had now been found at the Pillar Room in the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.