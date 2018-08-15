Warning issued following rise in flea infestations in Ireland

A warning has been issued to homeowners across Ireland following a rise in residential flea inquiries in the last three months.

The warning was issued by Rentokil, a pest control company, who say there's been a 77% increase in calls about flea infestations in May, June and July 2018, compared to the same period last year.

The top five counties experiencing flea infestations are:

Dublin: 39%

Cork: 18%

Wexford: 13%

Wicklow: 10%

Kildare: 8%

*Other Counties: 12%

Fleas tend to live outdoors but attach themselves to animals and humans.

They live by consuming the blood of their hosts.

Fleas have also been known to transmit tapeworm and, in very rare cases, even transmit serious diseases.

Rentokil have issued a series of tips for avoiding and treating fleas.