Warning issued following rise in flea infestations in Ireland
News

Warning issued following rise in flea infestations in Ireland

A warning has been issued to homeowners across Ireland following a rise in residential flea inquiries in the last three months.

The warning was issued by Rentokil, a pest control company, who say there's been a 77% increase in calls about flea infestations in May, June and July 2018, compared to the same period last year.

  • Dublin: 39%
  • Cork: 18%
  • Wexford: 13%
  • Wicklow: 10%
  • Kildare: 8%
  • *Other Counties: 12%

Fleas tend to live outdoors but attach themselves to animals and humans.

Advertisement

They live by consuming the blood of their hosts.

Fleas have also been known to transmit tapeworm and, in very rare cases, even transmit serious diseases.

Rentokil have issued a series of tips for avoiding and treating fleas.

  1. Regularly wash and check pets for fleas with a flea comb to catch a potential problem early and prevent fleas from becoming established in carpets and bedding
  2. Wash pet bedding weekly, ideally at temperatures above 50 degrees to kill any dormant fleas and eggs
  3. Vacuum floors and furniture regularly – ensuring to cover hard to reach places as fleas like to hide in cracks in floorboards and crevices
  4. Shake out or beat rugs and pet bedding outdoors so fleas and eggs fall off
  5. Consider placing pet beds in areas without carpets such as on wooden floors (but ONLY if these are well sealed – if there are gaps between the boards this may actually make the pest much harder to treat)
  6. If moving into a new home inspect carpets and flooring carefully for signs of eggs or ‘flea dirt’. If the previous owners had pets the flea larvae might be waiting for you.

See More: Flea, Health, Infestation, Ireland, Medical, Warning

Related

American tourist 'ties thief to pole' in Dublin after he tried to steal his phone
News 2 hours ago

American tourist 'ties thief to pole' in Dublin after he tried to steal his phone

By: Aidan Lonergan

Church painting sparks outrage with 'X-rated' depiction of Jesus
News 3 hours ago

Church painting sparks outrage with 'X-rated' depiction of Jesus

By: Jack Beresford

Irish scientists make major breakthrough in breast cancer treatment
News 3 hours ago

Irish scientists make major breakthrough in breast cancer treatment

By: Ryan Price

Latest

The 17th century monks who spent 40 days on a beer-only Lent fast approved by The Pope
News 1 hour ago

The 17th century monks who spent 40 days on a beer-only Lent fast approved by The Pope

By: Jack Beresford

Irish Stew named among Top 50 food experiences on the planet
News 2 hours ago

Irish Stew named among Top 50 food experiences on the planet

By: Jack Beresford

Deirdre Jacob: Violent criminal 'identified as chief suspect' in murder of Irish teen who vanished 20 years ago
News 5 hours ago

Deirdre Jacob: Violent criminal 'identified as chief suspect' in murder of Irish teen who vanished 20 years ago

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gavin Casey, who laughed after ‘brutal’ attack on innocent man, is sentenced to life for murder
News 16 hours ago

Gavin Casey, who laughed after ‘brutal’ attack on innocent man, is sentenced to life for murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman dies following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Co. Tyrone home
News 17 hours ago

Woman dies following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Co. Tyrone home

By: Gerard Donaghy