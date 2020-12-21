WATCH: Sunrise near Winter Solstice floods Newgrange's passage tomb with morning light

THE WINTER Solstice has never felt so important.

Today, 21 December, is the Winter Solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year.

This means that, from tomorrow, the days will start getting longer, brighter and, eventually, warmer-- even though we might not notice it straight away.

But it is a promise, that things will get better and the spring will return-- something that we certainly all need to hear this year.

Which just makes it typical that the clouds were too thick to get a proper sunrise this year.

Advertisement

On clear mornings of the Winter Solstice, the passage tomb floods with light for a full two minutes, a testament to the ancient architects who built the Neolithic Passage Tomb, and their connection with nature and the stars.

But while this morning was too dull, rainy and foggy to experience properly, Clare Tuffy of the Office of Public Work,presenting the livestream on Youtube, explained that, unfortunately, this was sometimes the case-- but the darkness of Solstice is just as important as the light.

"Without the darkness, we cannot celebrate the light," she told the thousands of people watching from all around the globe.

But the meaning of Solstice was still there, she added: "Even though we may not see the sunrise this morning, we know the longest night is over."

Don't despair, however-- the Office of Public Works livestreamed yesterday morning's glorious sunrise, too, and while it didn't fill the chamber for the full two minutes, it was still a sight to behold.

Advertisement

You can check that out here (Begins from 15 minutes)