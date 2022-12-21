Newgrange partially lit for winter solstice

The Office of Public Works (OPW) this morning once again welcomed the lucky lottery winners to experience the significant Winter Solstice sunrise from within the Chamber at the Neolithic Passage Tomb of Newgrange.
Since 2000, the Office of Public Works has operated a Lottery Draw for a place in the chamber at Newgrange to witness the Winter Solstice each year on 21 December.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to welcome visitors to the Monument in 2020 or 2021. The OPW organised the livestreaming of the Winter Solstice to compensate for the absence of the annual Lottery Draw during those years.
As the chamber was vacant, it offered viewers a unique and unparalleled opportunity to witness the rays of light from the rising sun as they entered the chamber.
Minister Patrick O’Donovan, Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, said today:
"I am delighted to welcome the lucky winners of the very popular OPW Solstice Lottery competition to Newgrange to witness first hand this archaeological phenomenon. For many people, the Winter Solstice is a very significant and special occasion, where we bid farewell to the long dark evenings and herald a bright beginning for the year ahead."
The solar alignment of the passage tomb at Newgrange to face the rising sun on winter solstice is a significant astronomical finding of global importance
Originally rediscovered by Prof. Michael J. O’Kelly in 1967, other researchers have validated O’Kelly’s interpretation giving it scientific credibility and meaning.
Analysis of high-resolution imagery taken during last year’s research programme, now adds to the convincing body of evidence that the solar illumination of the tomb was intentional.