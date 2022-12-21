Newgrange partially lit for winter solstice

Since 2000, the Office of Public Works has operated a Lottery Draw for a place in the chamber at Newgrange to witness the Winter Solstice each year on 21 December.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to welcome visitors to the Monument in 2020 or 2021. The OPW organised the livestreaming of the Winter Solstice to compensate for the absence of the annual Lottery Draw during those years.

As the chamber was vacant, it offered viewers a unique and unparalleled opportunity to witness the rays of light from the rising sun as they entered the chamber.