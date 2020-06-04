‘WE ARE ALL MADE IN GOD’S IMAGE’ Bishops stand in solidarity against racism following death of George Floyd
News

‘WE ARE ALL MADE IN GOD’S IMAGE’ Bishops stand in solidarity against racism following death of George Floyd

Bishop Paul McAleenan has called for an end to racsim

TWO Irish bishops based in Britain are leading a campaign to get their fellow clergymen to support the global call to challenge the ‘evil of racism’.

Bishop Paul McAleenan, the Lead Bishop for Racial Justice, and Bishop Declan Lang, the Lead Bishop for International Affairs in England and Wales, are leading the campaign for their fellow bishops to support those fighting racism, with efforts currently focused on the USA.

A statement on behalf of all the Bishops of England and Wales states: "We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers in the USA as they challenge the evil of racism and the brutal killing of George Floyd.

“As the US Bishops made clear, ‘We cannot turn a blind eye to these atrocities and yet still try to profess to respect every human life. We serve a God of love, mercy, and justice’,” they added.

"Systemic racism is embedded in our own society,” they explain.

Advertisement

“The disproportionate harm suffered by BAME people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted profound inequalities, marginalisation and injustice here in the UK.

“The peaceful Black Lives Matter protests taking place in our towns and cities this week reflect the understandable anger that so many people feel about this.”

The statement continues: "As Catholics we recognise that racism is an evil which must be opposed; we all have a responsibility for actively promoting racial justice.

“Whenever we ignore racism or dismiss BAME people's experience of it, we are complicit in violations of human dignity.

“We pray for God's help to overcome racism in all its forms and that we might protect everyone who suffers its consequences. We are all made in God's image."

Bishop Paul McAleenan is the Belfast-born Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster.

Rt Revd Declan Lang is Bishop of Clifton, the diocese that covers Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire. Both of his parents were immigrants from Ireland.

Advertisement

See More: Bishop Paul McAleenan, George Floyd, Racism, Revd Declan Lang

Related

Police identify prime suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann
News 4 hours ago

Police identify prime suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann

By: Jack Beresford

FAI reveal all-time Republic of Ireland XI as voted for by the fans
News 17 hours ago

FAI reveal all-time Republic of Ireland XI as voted for by the fans

By: Jack Beresford

George W. Bush breaks silence on George Floyd protests with rare public statement
News 18 hours ago

George W. Bush breaks silence on George Floyd protests with rare public statement

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

A SONG IN HER HEART: The life and career of Mary Buckley Clarke
Life & Style 10 minutes ago

A SONG IN HER HEART: The life and career of Mary Buckley Clarke

By: Michael J McDonagh

Normal People smashes RTÉ Player record to become most-watched show ever
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Normal People smashes RTÉ Player record to become most-watched show ever

By: Rachael O'Connor

Book of condolences for George Floyd opened in Dublin
News 2 hours ago

Book of condolences for George Floyd opened in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Joy as dog brutally beaten by gang of youths makes incredible recovery
News 20 hours ago

Joy as dog brutally beaten by gang of youths makes incredible recovery

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dáil holds minute's silence in solidarity with victims of racism
News 22 hours ago

Dáil holds minute's silence in solidarity with victims of racism

By: Rachael O'Connor