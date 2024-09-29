'We can unify Ireland': Mary Lou McDonald proposes unity referendum at Sinn Féin ard fheis
News

'We can unify Ireland': Mary Lou McDonald proposes unity referendum at Sinn Féin ard fheis

Mary Lou McDonald addresses delegates during her keynote address at the second day of the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Athlone (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has proposed a unity referendum within the next 10 years and said her party can achieve a united Ireland.

Ms McDonald was speaking at the party's ard fheis in Co. Westmeath on Saturday, where she also expressed her solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon.

In her keynote speech, Ms McDonald proposed a domestic policy that puts workers and families first should the party take power following next year's expected general election.

'Let's make Irish unity happen'

Addressing those gathered at TUS Athlone on Saturday evening, Ms McDonald used the example of Sinn Féin's election success in Northern Ireland as a sign of the party's potential and its ability to unite Ireland.

Sinn Féin became the largest party in the North following the 2022 Assembly Elections and Michelle O'Neill, the party's vice-president, was subsequently appointed First Minister.

"[Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil] told us, remember, that a nationalist would never lead government in the North," said Ms McDonald.

"They were wrong. Change is possible."

Ms McDonald and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill arrive for the second day of the ard fheis at TUS Athlone (Image: Leah Farrell / ollingNews.ie)

Ms McDonald promised unity referendums within 10 years should the party succeed in next year's election.

"We can unify Ireland. We need a mature, respectful conversation about constitutional change," she said.

"Be in no doubt, unity referendums are coming. By the end of this decade, people north and south must have their say.

"The Dublin and London governments can't continue to tread water, it's time to plan and prepare."

The party leader went on to propose a Green Paper and a citizens' assembly on Irish unity, as well as the appointment of a Minister for Reunification.

"Every generation walks their own length of this journey, today we hold the compass and the map," said Ms McDonald.

"We decide the direction for this generation and those to come, so let's work for it, let's believe in it and let's make Irish unity happen."

'Israel must be sanctioned'

As Israel continues its assaults on Gaza and Lebanon, Ms McDonald called for the implementation of the Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill and the Occupied Territories Bill, the latter of which was first tabled in 2018.

"We call for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon and for an end to the genocide," she said.

"Children are being slaughtered. Israel must be sanctioned, Ireland must act.

"The transportation of Israeli weapons through Irish airspace is illegal and unacceptable.

"Government can't say one thing in the glare of TV cameras and something very different behind closed doors."

'Give us that chance'

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald said a Sinn Féin government would put workers, communities and families first in 'a fairer united Ireland for everyone'.

Among her proposals were a commitment to 300,000 homes, including 50,000 affordable homes costing from €250,000 and 75,000 social houses.

She pledged to cut the Universal Social Charge, including abolishing it entirely for those earning less than €45,000 and implementing affordable childcare of €10 a day per child.

Means testing for the Carer's Allowance would be scraped and €1billion of the recovered Apple tax would be spent on community initiatives.

Ms McDonald with party colleagues following her keynote address (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

Ms McDonald also proposed universal healthcare within a decade, building a second A&E hospital for the mid-west region and recruiting 1,000 new gardaí.

She said: "The General Election is coming and if you're through with bad government, waste of public money, failure to deliver — if you believe in an Ireland where workers, families and communities come first — we want you to know that when this election comes, Sinn Féin is ready.

"In our people, we have everything we need to achieve a great future — we need a government capable of harnessing that potential.

"We want to lead that government, bringing the voices of ordinary people to the corridors of power, putting your needs on the cabinet table.

"Give us that chance because there is one certainty — workers and families cannot afford another five years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil running the show."

